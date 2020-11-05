Pleasantville Police Blotter

Police blotter information is supplied by local police departments and other law-enforcement agencies. All people named are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

Alston, Quamare, R., 42, of Mays Landing was arrested and charged with possession of CDS Heroin, Possess marijuana/hash under on 11/2/2020.

Harris, Dominic A., 28, of Mays Landing was arrested and charged with CS or ANalog, possess marijuana/hash under on 11/2/2020.

Sauer, John A. 3rd, 37, of Pleasantville was arrested and charged with burglary-enter structure-force non-residence night, theft of moveable properly-3rd degree, conspiracy on Oct. 31, 2020.

Dominguez-Chavez, Issac, 36 of Pleasantville was arrested and charged whit driving under the influence on 10/28/2020.

Davenport, Michael L., 29, of Pleasantville was arrested and charged with possession of CDS or Analog, manufacture/distribute CDS on 10/28/2020.