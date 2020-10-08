 Skip to main content
Pleasantville Police Blotter
Police blotter information is supplied by local police departments and other law-enforcement agencies. All people named are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

Meja-Valderramos, Oscar, 42, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested and charged with simple assault criminal attempt criminal restraint injury risk on Sept. 29.

Vance-Milbourne, Shaheim J, 28, of Pleasantville, was arrested and charged with arrest for other jurisdiction on Sept. 30.

Garcia-Lopez, Pascaio, 51, of Pleasantville, was arrested and charged with poss weapon unlawful purpose unlawful possession of weapon terroristic threats-public disruption on Oct. 1.

Thompson, Tiana, 27, of Pleasantville, was arrested and charged with simple assault criminal mischief on Oct. 2.

Fuqua, Elijah D., 21, of Pleasantville, was arrested and charged with possess marijuana/hash under on Oct. 4.

Ruiz, Roselinda, 49, Pleasantville, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence poss of drug paraphernalia on Oct. 5.

Newkirk, Muhammad, 21, of Pleasantville, was arrested and charged with possess marijuana/hash under on Oct. 5.

Adams, Tylee B., 18, of Pleasantville, was arrested and charged with possess marijuana/hash under on Oct. 5.

Samuel, Daniel A., 20, of Pleasantville, was arrested and charged with possess marijuana/hash under on Oct. 5.

Zaffa, Malik, 23 of Pleasantville, was arrested and charged with possession of controlled dangerous substance or analog distribute marijuana poss of drug paraphernalia on Oct. 5.

Zaffa, Syhmed A., 22, of Pleasantville, was arrested and charged with possession of CDS or analog distribute marijuana poss of drug paraphernalia on Oct. 5.

Soto, Christopher, 29, of Pleasantville, was arrested and charged with possession of CDS heroin manufacture/distribute CDS on Oct. 6.

Todd, Bernard Jr., 58, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault on Oct. 6.

Belfield, Rawl, 29, Pleasantville, was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of weapon resisting arrest threaten to commit crime obstruct admin of law on Oct. 6.

