Pleasantville-Egg Harbor Township Police Blotter 9-29-2020 TO 10-2-2020

Police blotter information is supplied by local police departments and other law-enforcement agencies. All people named are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.
Meja-Valderramos, Oscar, 42, of Egg Harbor Twp, NJ was arrested and charged with simple assault criminal attempt criminal restraint injury risk on 9/29/2020.
Vance-Milbourne, Shaheim J, 28, of Pleasantville was arrested and charged with arrest for other jurisdiction on 9/30/2020.
Garcia-Lopez, Pascaio, 51, of Pleasantville, was arrested and charged with poss weapon unlawful purpose unlawful possession of weapon terroristic threats-public disruption on 10/01/2020.
Thompson, Tiana, 27, of Pleasantville was arrested and charged with simple assault criminal mischief on 10/02/2020.
Fuqua, Elijah D., 21, of Pleasantville was arrested and charged with possess marijuana/hash under on 10/04/2020.
Ruiz, Roselinda, 49, Pleasantville was arrested and charged with driving under the influence poss of drug paraphernalia on 10/05/2020.
Newkirk, Muhammad, 21, of Pleasantville, was arrested and charged with possess marijuana/hash under on 10/05/2020.
Adams, Tylee B., 18, of Pleasantville, was arrested and charged with possess marijuana/hash under on 10/05/2020.
Samuel, Daniel A., 20, of Pleasantville, was arrested and charged with possess marijuana/hash under on 10/05/2020.
Zaffa, Malik, 23 of Pleasantville, was arrested and charged with possession of cds or analog distribute marijuana poss of drug paraphernalia on 10/05/2020.
Zaffa, Syhmed A., 22, of Pleasantville was arrested and charged with possession of cds or analog distribute marijuana poss of drug paraphernalia on 10/05/2020.
Soto, Christopher, 29, of Pleasantville was arrested and charged with possession of cds heroin manufacture/distribute cds on 10/06/2020.
Todd, Bernard Jr., 58 of Egg Harbor Twp was arrested and charged with aggravated assault on 10/06/2020.
Belfield, Rawl, 29, Pleasantville, was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of weapon resisting arrest threaten to commit crime obstruct admin of law on 10/06/2020.
