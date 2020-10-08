Pleasantville-Egg Harbor Township Police Blotter 9-29-2020 TO 10-2-2020

Police blotter information is supplied by local police departments and other law-enforcement agencies. All people named are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

Meja-Valderramos, Oscar, 42, of Egg Harbor Twp, NJ was arrested and charged with simple assault criminal attempt criminal restraint injury risk on 9/29/2020.

Vance-Milbourne, Shaheim J, 28, of Pleasantville was arrested and charged with arrest for other jurisdiction on 9/30/2020.

Garcia-Lopez, Pascaio, 51, of Pleasantville, was arrested and charged with poss weapon unlawful purpose unlawful possession of weapon terroristic threats-public disruption on 10/01/2020.

Thompson, Tiana, 27, of Pleasantville was arrested and charged with simple assault criminal mischief on 10/02/2020.

Fuqua, Elijah D., 21, of Pleasantville was arrested and charged with possess marijuana/hash under on 10/04/2020.

Ruiz, Roselinda, 49, Pleasantville was arrested and charged with driving under the influence poss of drug paraphernalia on 10/05/2020.

Newkirk, Muhammad, 21, of Pleasantville, was arrested and charged with possess marijuana/hash under on 10/05/2020.