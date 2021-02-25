 Skip to main content
Pleasantville blotter
Pleasantville blotter

Police blotter information is supplied by local police departments and other law-enforcement agencies. All people named are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

Hill, Michael, 55, of Galloway Township, was arrested Feb. 10 and charged with possession of CDS heroin - distribute heroin/cocaine.

Blocker, David J., 52, of Galloway Township, was arrested Feb. 10 and charged with money laundering, possession of CDS, heroin-distribute heroin/cocaine.

Rush, Ryan T., 35, of North Cape May, was arrested Feb. 11 and charged with resisting arrest, defiant trespasser, obstructing admin. of law (non-assaultive).

Mays, Darryl L., 46, of Absecon, was arrested Feb. 14 and charged with simple assault.

Tappendorf, Brian P., 31, of Eatontown, was arrested Feb. 14 and charged with alter computer system, wrongful impersonation.

Risko, Anthony, 58, of Pleasantville, was arrested Feb. 14 and charged with simple assault.

Williams, Eric A., 53, of Atlantic City, was arrested Feb. 15 and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.

Sexton, Paul M., 35, of Mays Landing, was arrested Feb. 16 and charged with possession of CDS heroin.

