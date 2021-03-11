Pinelands Municipal Council Officers sworn in at reorganization meeting

WOODBINE — Mayor William Pikolycky is pleased to announce that the Executive Committee of the Pinelands Municipal Council were sworn in on March 9, 2021, by State Senator Michael Testa, at their reorganization meeting at the Estelle Manor City Municipal Building.

Senator Testa gave a presentation concerning PILOT funding, an issue on which he is both very informed and about which he continues to be very concerned.

Officers are: Chair, William Pikolycky, Mayor, Borough of Woodbine; Vice-Chair, Deborah Buzby-Cope, Mayor, Bass River Township; Secretary/Treasurer: Karen Vaccaro, Designee, Manchester Township; Member at Large: James Renwick, Designee, Shamong Township.

Upcoming meetings of the Pinelands Municipal Council will be May 25 at Buena Vista Township; July 27 at the Pinelands Commission Headquarters in Pemberton; September 28 at Weymouth Township; November 24 at Washington Township.

Mayors and Designees from the Pinelands communities are urged to participate in these meetings, which can be done in a remote fashion.