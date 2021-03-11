Partnership with Atlantic County Library System Puts a Library Card in the Hands of Every EHT School District Student

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP - When you click on Adrien Levinson’s webpage, a colorful quote pops up by J.K. Rowling, the famous Harry Potter author, “I do believe something very magical can happen when you read a good book.”
A reading specialist at Dr. Joyanne D. Miller Elementary School in Egg Harbor Township, Levinson is poised to create a little magic of her own as she spearheads efforts to put an Atlantic County library card in the hands of every Egg Harbor Township School District student by the end of March -- a lofty goal with a student body of more than 7,300.
“Adrien reached out to me because students wanted access to more books. The more she researched resources for students, she found that they were all available through the Atlantic County Library,” said Lily Moss, K-12 supervisor of English Language Arts for the school district.
“We work hard every year to put books into our students’ hands,” said Levinson. “This year, for obvious reasons, that proved to be a challenge. Many of our teachers had been reaching out to the Reading Specialists and Librarians, looking for ideas to keep their students reading during virtual learning. We also had students reaching out to us about books that they wanted to read. We started to investigate different ways to offer online reading and realized that, if we could just get our students connected to the Atlantic County Library System, they would have access to all of the online platforms that the library offers. So, we reached out to the library and Stephanie Baker replied saying that they would help us come up with a plan. This was an enormous task that the Atlantic County Library System took on, and we are very appreciative to them,” Levinson added.
“We couldn’t be more pleased to be the bridge between students and our vast catalog of materials, especially eBook and eAudiobook platforms. Our extensive digital and educational resources offer a wide range of engaging topics for learning, from SAT test prep or learning a new language, to interactive games and puzzles for younger kids to enjoy. Learning should be fun and now they’ll enjoy all the new ways we offer this,” said Matt DiBella, director of the Atlantic County Library System.
Whether it’s providing free access to books, programs, educational apps, homework help, digital media, or 24/7 online databases and resources, a library card is one of the most cost-effective back-to-school supplies. Libraries play an important role in the education and development of children. Studies show children who are read to in the home and who use the library perform better in school and are more likely to continue to use the library as a source of lifetime learning, according to the Atlantic County Library System website.
“We are so fortunate to have a partnership with the Atlantic County Library System. They have always been an asset to our district, but their resources and willingness to work with us during the pandemic has been invaluable,” said Moss. “The library cards will also give students access to infinite resources including Tutor.com offering one-to-one homework help and tutoring online in real-time in the evenings by certified teachers,” added Mike Sweeder, the district’s Educational Media Technology Director. “The librarians have been trying to do this for years in EHT, but with the Pandemic and ebooks it has heightened the need for library cards,” he added.
Levinson, other district reading specialists, and school librarians have been leading the district charge by sharing information and facilitating the participation forms with students. Once in-school instruction starts up four days per week later this month, language arts and computer teachers will assist in getting the youngest district students enrolled in the program.
For more information about the Atlantic County Library program visit: https://www.atlanticlibrary.org/join_the_library. For more information on the Egg Harbor Township School District program please contact Lily Moss at 609-653-0100 ext. 1617, or via email to mossl@eht.k12.nj.us.