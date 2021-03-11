Partnership with Atlantic County Library System Puts a Library Card in the Hands of Every EHT School District Student

“We work hard every year to put books into our students’ hands,” said Levinson. “This year, for obvious reasons, that proved to be a challenge. Many of our teachers had been reaching out to the Reading Specialists and Librarians, looking for ideas to keep their students reading during virtual learning. We also had students reaching out to us about books that they wanted to read. We started to investigate different ways to offer online reading and realized that, if we could just get our students connected to the Atlantic County Library System, they would have access to all of the online platforms that the library offers. So, we reached out to the library and Stephanie Baker replied saying that they would help us come up with a plan. This was an enormous task that the Atlantic County Library System took on, and we are very appreciative to them,” Levinson added.