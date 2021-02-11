Over 1500 Fun & Rewarding Jobs Available at Morey’s Piers This Summer Now Hiring for the 2021 Season

WILDWOODS – Morey’s Piers and Beachfront Water Parks, located on the boardwalk in Wildwood, NJ is NOW hiring for seasonal staff with more than 1,500 positions available.
Morey’s Piers is ramping up its seasonal hiring in an effort to provide guests with the level of safety and service they have come to expect when visiting this premier seaside amusement park. “Unlike last year, we are heading into this season with a clearer vision of our planned operating schedule,” said Denise Beckson, Vice President of Human Resources. “This allows us to get a jump start on our hiring efforts and for prospective employees to start planning ahead and securing their summer employment with us.”
Morey’s Piers is seeking enthusiastic, outgoing, and responsible team players to fill seasonal jobs for this upcoming summer season. Employment opportunities are available in various departments, including Ride Operations, Lifeguards, Food & Beverage, Games Operator, Admissions and more. Seasonal positions begin at $12.00 per hour and associates will receive additional perks including: free use of the amusement rides and water parks, discounted passes for friends and family, discounts on food and beverage, and more. Positions may last through the fall, with the greatest number of jobs available during the summer months.
Positions are available beginning in late April with flexible hours and schedules. Online applications are being accepted at: https://www.moreyspiers.com/jobs/summer-jobs.
Many of the seasonal positions at Morey’s Piers are filled with local college/high school students, teachers, and retirees who live and work in the Wildwoods each summer. Last season, Morey’s Piers also saw a record number of Alumni who came back to work around their full-time employment schedules. Ken Marsaglia, Head Football Athletic Trainer for Monmouth University, was one of them. “My schedule allowed me the opportunity,” said Marsaglia. “And I always enjoyed my job and time working with my friends in the water parks.” Ken worked at Raging Waters from 2010- 2014 and helped in a supervisory and lifeguard role last summer.
Morey’s Piers also supplements its domestic work force with several hundred international exchange students participating in the U.S. State Department’s Bridge USA Program. A program that Morey’s Piers says is beneficial in more ways than just one.
“Our local and regional population continues to be a critical role in filling the 1,500 jobs that are available each summer, but it’s simply not enough,” added Beckson. “The Bridge USA program allows us to supplement our domestic workforce while, at the same time, creating a fun and diverse work environment for our employees.”
Morey’s Piers is scheduled to open on May 8th, 2021. For more information on employment please visit, https://www.moreyspiers.com/jobs or email HR@moreyspiers.com.
About Morey’s Piers
Morey’s Piers, located on the boardwalk in the Wildwoods, New Jersey is a classic seaside amusement park, family owned and operated since 1969. Voted the best seaside amusement park in the world by Amusement Today and #1 Best Beach Boardwalk by Family Vacation Critic Morey’s Piers has over 100 rides and attractions spanning over eighteen acres along six beach blocks and includes three amusement piers and two beachfront water parks. Convenient to the major population centers of the Northeast, yet a world apart, Morey’s Piers along with Morey Hotels & Resorts combines the pure joy of an amusement park, the sights and sounds of a classic boardwalk, outstanding accommodations, together with the rhythm of beach life. Visit them at Surfside Pier, featuring the Ocean Oasis Water Park and Beach Club at 25th Avenue, Mariner’s Landing Pier, featuring Raging Waters Water Park at Schellenger Avenue, and Adventure Pier at Spencer Avenue. For more information, visit www.moreyspiers.com or phone (609) 522-3900 or like us on Facebook. You can also follow us on Twitter and YouTube.