NORTHFIELD — The fallout of the coronavirus continues to wreak financial havoc. The most recent fallout is in Northfield where the return to school on a hybrid schedule nearly tripled the number of hours crossing guards would be needed to shepherd the students safely to and from school. Those additional hours come with a hefty bill of roughly $140,000 and the school district is relying on the city to pick up the tab for the crossing guards as they have for more than 45 years as a “courtesy” to the Northfield School District. Terse words along with frustration peppered the hour-long discussion of the crossing guard and school safety at the Northfield City Council meeting Sept. 1.
Both the city and the school district approved their budgets earlier this year and did not factor the additional cost for crossing guards into their annual spending plans.
The new schedule (approved by the Northfield Board of Education on Aug. 6) staggers the start and dismissal times, creating increased hours for the crossing guards. To comply with social distancing requirements, the student body must be split into two groups, with students attending either a morning or afternoon session. The morning session runs from 8 to 11 a.m. for middle school students in grades five through eight. The elementary students, kindergarten through fourth grade, would begin at 9 a.m. and dismiss at noon. The afternoon session for middle school is noon to 3 p.m. and elementary students attend 1 to 4 p.m. The time in between the sessions is set aside for the classrooms to be cleaned.
The governing body cried foul at the City Council, meeting saying the school district notified police Chief Paul Newman Aug. 7 of a dramatically different hybrid school schedule than had been originally proposed in July. The newly approved schedule calls for Northfield children to attend school in four half days a week with Fridays to be virtual learning for all students. The original schedule considered, though not approved, was explained to school families in a letter sent out July 24 that said school would likely open with a hybrid model that would have half of the students attend two days in person, alternating a Monday/Tuesday schedule for one group and Wednesday/Thursday for the other group and all would be virtual on Friday. That schedule would not incur any additional crossing guard hours than prior years.
Northfield City Councilman and the council liaison to the Northfield Board of Education, Brian Smith, read a lengthy statement during the work session of the meeting that addressed the city’s “shock” over the new school schedule using the half-day, staggered start and dismissal times that would necessitate crossing guards increasing their time on the job from two hours four days a week to nearly six hours or almost 91 total crossing guard hours per day, up from the normal 26 daily guard hours. A meeting with city and school officials later reduced that to 71.5 hours of needed coverage.
The district has 13 crossing guard posts throughout the city. Those guards in prior years have worked one hour in the morning as students arrive and one hour in the afternoon for dismissal which is two hours per day per guard and provided 26 hours of coverage each day.
The school district sent out surveys to school families and also held meetings with families, community members and other city stakeholders to find the preferred schedule to begin the school year and the half day schedule four-days per week was chosen overwhelmingly. Smith said no one from City Council or the Police Department was invited to participate in the meetings where the issue of crossing guards should have been factored into the equation.
“The city employs the crossing guards, and they are an important part of student transportation in a walking district like ours. It is hard to fathom how we were overlooked as a stakeholder in the discussion to create such a dramatically different attendance pattern in our school,” Smith said.
“If we take the cost off the table, which is an enormous amount that was not budgeted for by the city nor the school district, it has been said because the city knew 30 days in advance about the need for the crossing guards and the city did nothing about it. That is just not true,” Smith said. He added 30 days is not enough time to resolve the problem, and that it hard to find someone to whom the two-hour a day schedule is attractive. Many are retired or have other jobs to go to. The councilman said the crossing guard job is traditionally hard to fill. The job was posted for two weeks resulting in only two applications.
Newman reached out to other school districts who may be starting the new school year virtually in hopes of having their crossing guards interested in covering some of the shifts in Northfield. As of yet, that request has not yielded any candidates.
Smith reported that according to New Jersey state law, a person must pass a criminal back ground check to be considered for a crossing guard position. The job also requires two hours of classroom training and another 20 hours shadowing a working crossing guard. So newly hired guards cannot even work their own shift until after the start of the school and they have 20 hours on the job.
A great deal of discussion back and forth on the start of the school year played out on social media. Something Smith said put city officials on the defensive. Mayor Erland Chau agreed with Smith and Board of Education member Kerrie Marrone, who joined the meeting via Zoom, that Facebook was not the proper forum for the subject to be debated. Marrone said the school reopening plan was transparent and had members from all segments of the community working together to find the best solution for the students.
Smith said the new schedule was approved and shared with Newman, who then notified Chau and Council President Frank Perri that the new plan would necessitate more crossing guard hours. The city then requested a meeting with District Superintendent Pedro Bretones and Board of Education President Debbie Levitt. The result of the meeting confirmed there would be no movement on the school district's part to change the board approved half-day, four-day schedule with staggered start times.
Perri indicated there was no movement on the part of the school district to adjust the schedule and the school district does not have the funds to help the city cover the cost. The district did agree to discontinue bus transportation for disabled students, which results in a cost savings. Smith said because the pandemic has created so many new and unforeseen hardships he had hoped the school district would find a way to split the additional cost of the crossing guards. “We are committed to the original $120,000 for the crossing guards but splitting the additional cost should be considered, or doing away with guards for the middle school designated crossing locations,” said Smith. Other possible solutions suggested included changing the routes to school. Newman indicated he cannot change any route without safety data collected before a recommendation is able to be made, and he is unwilling to compromise the safety of children.
Also mentioned was to lose the staggered start times and have all students begin their in-person learning days at the same time to eliminate the need for more crossing guards. The city employs 13 crossing guards and two substitutes and two Class II officers who will deployed to the crossing guard locations. If it is necessary to put police officers in some of the locations, that is not considered an ideal situation. The mayor said the first obligation of the officers is the safety of the city and if an emergency were to occur during their shift they would have to respond to that call, which is their primary responsibility. The use of volunteers to man the corners is not acceptable to the governing body for security reasons.
Councilwoman Barbara Madden did not mince her words. Accusing the superintendent of acting like a czar, she called the plan to increase the number of crossing guard hours “unsustainable” and said the district should open the year with a month of virtual learning and go back to the drawing board until they come up with a workable plan.
Perri said the city does not have all the answers nor all the money. He said it is possible that some of the current crossing guards may find it difficult to work the additional hours. “The city is committed to the safety of our children, but this is going to be difficult, this is going to cost the taxpayers a cent to cover this cost,” Perri said. He added that the city’s chief financial officer hopes the city will be able to find the funds to cover the cost without making an emergency appropriation. But Perri said the city will continue to work through it and remains committed to see the school open safely Tuesday, Sept. 8.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.