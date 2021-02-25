 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
NICU clothing drive
0 comments

NICU clothing drive

  • 0

Jersey Shore Federal Credit Union is collecting baby clothing to help children and families in need at the Special Care Nursery located at Shore Medical Center in Somers Point. Drop off brand new items including newborn or preemie clothing, newborn and preemie hats, handmade or store bought blankets, newborn sleep sacks/swaddles. Monetary donations are also appreciated.

Help make a difference in the lives of local families with unexpected life circumstances.

Drop off items to a Jersey Shore Federal Credit Union branch now through April 30th.

• 80 South White Horse Pike, Unit #6 in Hammonton

• 1434 New Road in Northfield

• 326 E. Jimmie Leeds Road in Galloway

• Rio Grande Plaza on Route 9 in Rio Grande

For more information about the NICU Clothing Drive or information regarding Jersey Shore Federal Credit Union please call (609) 382-4356 or visit us online at www.JerseyShoreFCUorg.

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Cat

College achievements

Five area students made the 2020 fall dean’s list at Susquehanna University in Selinsgrove, Pennsylvania:

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News