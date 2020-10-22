News from St. Thomas Parish

RCIA - Searching for a Spiritual ‘Home’?
Our “no strings” inquiry begins on Tuesday, Oct. 27 at 7 p.m. at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church in Absecon. Ideal for learning about Catholicism and for Catholics who want to come home and have not yet received the Eucharist and/or Confirmation. We will have prayer, faith sharing and development of wisdom and knowledge in the Catholic faith. Contact St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish at 609-641-1480 or St. Thomas the Apostle Parish in Brigantine at 609-266-2123 for additional information.
Tom Park’s KofC Yard Sale
Here is the latest information on the KofC Store located at 601 Bayshore Ave. The store will be open every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. through the month of October. Small items may be donated during those hours. Large items and furniture can no longer be accepted and there will no longer be any pick-ups. Feel free to stop in and browse on any Saturday morning.
Calendar Raffle
The calendars are now available for purchase at the Parish Office or by mail. They make a wonderful gift for Thanksgiving or Christmas and are a very good investment; only $20 buys 90 chances to win, from Jan. 1 through March 31. And if you win, your name goes back into the drum for future drawings! It’s a win-win.
October Anniversaries
Anyone celebrating an anniversary in October is invited to notify the office so that we can publish your names in our weekly bulletins. Call the office or e-mail the bulletin editor at bulletin@stabrig.org. Let us all share in your happiness.
