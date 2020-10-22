News from St. Thomas Parish

RCIA - Searching for a Spiritual ‘Home’?

Our “no strings” inquiry begins on Tuesday, Oct. 27 at 7 p.m. at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church in Absecon. Ideal for learning about Catholicism and for Catholics who want to come home and have not yet received the Eucharist and/or Confirmation. We will have prayer, faith sharing and development of wisdom and knowledge in the Catholic faith. Contact St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish at 609-641-1480 or St. Thomas the Apostle Parish in Brigantine at 609-266-2123 for additional information.

Tom Park’s KofC Yard Sale

Here is the latest information on the KofC Store located at 601 Bayshore Ave. The store will be open every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. through the month of October. Small items may be donated during those hours. Large items and furniture can no longer be accepted and there will no longer be any pick-ups. Feel free to stop in and browse on any Saturday morning.

Calendar Raffle