Ocean City will provide a variety of youth camps and programs this fall in response to the limited classroom schedule for public schools.
These programs will provide support to local families and offer opportunities for socialization and learning to local youth. The Recreation Department programs will be available to Ocean City Primary School and Ocean City Intermediate School students at locations throughout the city.
Camps will run Monday through Friday from 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Cost is $25 per week. All programs will begin on Sept. 14 and conclude on Oct. 30.
Registration is available online. Visit www.ocnj.us/recreation and click on “Register Now! Community Pass Registration.” Follow links to “Register Now” for “Fall 2020” programs. For additional information, please call the Recreation Department at 609-525-9304.
Programs include the following:
• Performing Arts Camps (at Ocean City Music Pier, for students in grades 2 to 8): Participants will enjoy a fun-filled experience with a focus on theater arts, dance and music. Each week will consist of activities including acting games, Broadway choreography, music appreciation and even some educational time for kids to work on schoolwork or read on their own. Participants will gain an appreciation for the performing arts while having fun and making new friends.
• Sports and Fitness Camps (at various locations, for students in grades 2 to 8): An after-school program in which your child will participate in a variety of games, projects and weekly specials, as well as study/reading time
Ocean City’s regular schedule of recreation activities provides further opportunities for local families:
Cross Country
Grades: 4 to 8
Time: 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Days: Tuesday and Thursday
Date: September 15 to October 29
Location: Richard S. Grimes Field (behind the Primary School)
Cost: $30
Basketball
Grades: 3 to 8
Time: 4 p.m., 5 p.m. and 6 p.m.
Days: Girls – Mon./Wed.; Boys – Tues./Thurs.
Date: September 21 to October 29
Location: 18th Street and Haven Avenue
Cost: $40
Field Hockey Games
Grades: 6 to 8
Time: 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Grades: 3 to 5
Time: 11 a.m. to noon
Days: Sunday
Date: September 13 to November 1
Location: Carey Stadium
Cost: $40
Soccer
Grades: K to 8
Time: 9 a.m., 10 a.m. and 11 a.m.
Days: Saturday
Date: September 12th to October 31
Location: Richard S. Grimes Field (behind the Primary School)
Cost: $30
For further information, please call the Ocean City Recreation Department at 609-525-9304.
