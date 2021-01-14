Nami affiliate in Atlantic and Cape May counties names victim witness advocate Shavonne Davis to its board of directors

ATLANTIC CITY – Abbie Katz, president of the Atlantic and Cape May affiliate of National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), announced the appointment of Shavonne Davis to the affiliate’s board of directors.

Davis, a victim witness advocate in Atlantic County, lives in Egg Harbor, N.J. and holds a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Rutgers University and a master’s degree in forensic psychology from John Jay College of Criminal Justice

Davis said she is honored to work with the other members of the board to advance the affiliate’s diversity and inclusion goal to improve mental health services in minority communities. Working to eliminate the stigma around mental health conditions that exists in society, and in the Black community in particular, is one of her primary objectives.

“There are stereotypes in the Black community about the underlying causes of mental health conditions that need to be addressed,” Davis said. “We need to educate people about the science of mental health conditions, which are associated with changes in the brain's physiology and chemistry, and can have a genetic basis as well as environmental influences and triggers.”