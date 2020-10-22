Morey's piers donates over $6,000 in unused food items to local organizations

WILDWOODS — Morey’s Piers and Beachfront Water Parks has found ways to ensure their leftover food does not go to waste.
Each season Morey’s Piers food and beverage department looks to minimize as much food waste as possible while still providing a complete offering of boardwalk favorites up to the last day of operation. However, this season the company ended with a larger surplus than normal due to events being canceled and the concern for supply chain disruptions amidst the pandemic.
In the spring, Morey’s Piers purchased additional items including, canned goods, cereal, frozen items, bagels, breakfast meats, and more. The idea was that a pop-up food bank could be set up in the event of a food shortage. Thankfully, that did not occur and those items, in addition to the company’s typical end of the season surplus, were able to go to some great local organizations.
In the beginning of October, after the restaurants and food stands shut down for the season, Morey’s Piers organized and distributed unused food items to employees, local organizations, and schools; something they have been doing for the last five years. “I get so excited every year when it’s time to contact our local organizations for food donation pick up,” said Denise Beckson, vice president of Human Resources. “It is such a good feeling knowing all our unused product is going to such good use like feeding the hungry or helping to educate our youth, and not ending up in the dumpster!”
The First United Methodist Church in Cape May Court House, which operates a food pantry for the county’s underprivileged residents, received over $800 in food donations. Another $2,800 in donations, or two truckloads, was donated to Lazarus House, an ecumenical food pantry supported by six congregations in the Wildwoods. In 2019, this group provided food and other essentials to over 15,000 individuals, children, and families and was named “Organization of the Year” by the Cape May County Board of Chosen Freeholders, through the Department of Aging and Disability.
“The Morey’s donations expand the selection of items we can provide to our guests who come to us every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday,” says Frank Stone, Lazarus House director. “It’s the perfect timing as the number of individuals are increasing each week as the winter is approaching.”
The Lazarus House accepts donations every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday between the hours of 9:30 a.m. and 12 p.m. For additional information as to how you can donate please visit, www.lazarushouseministries.org.
Finally, $2,500 worth of food was donated to the culinary program at Wildwood High School, which enrolls approximately 70 students, spanning over 6 classes per day. “Seeing what is donated is always exciting for the students,” says Stephen Serano, the school’s culinary arts teacher.
The students use the donated items in a variety of ways including; a student-run café for students and faculty, the school’s Warrior Wagon food truck, and as part of a new salad bar that has been set up to offer students healthier lunch options.
“The donations really mean the world to us because it helps us teach the kids to utilize what is available,” says Serano. “It also allows us to package items to send home for kids in need.” Those interested in making a donation to the culinary program at Wildwood High School can contact Stephen Serano at sserano@wwschools.org.
