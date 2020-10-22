Morey's piers donates over $6,000 in unused food items to local organizations

WILDWOODS — Morey’s Piers and Beachfront Water Parks has found ways to ensure their leftover food does not go to waste.

Each season Morey’s Piers food and beverage department looks to minimize as much food waste as possible while still providing a complete offering of boardwalk favorites up to the last day of operation. However, this season the company ended with a larger surplus than normal due to events being canceled and the concern for supply chain disruptions amidst the pandemic.

In the spring, Morey’s Piers purchased additional items including, canned goods, cereal, frozen items, bagels, breakfast meats, and more. The idea was that a pop-up food bank could be set up in the event of a food shortage. Thankfully, that did not occur and those items, in addition to the company’s typical end of the season surplus, were able to go to some great local organizations.