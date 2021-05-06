 Skip to main content
Martin Z. Mollusk to Seek His Shadow on Saturday
Ocean City’s hermit-crab mascot will seek his shadow in a local version of Groundhog Day at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 8, on the beach next to the Music Pier (between Moorlyn Terrace and Ninth Street). Martin Z. Mollusk has successfully predicted an early summer every year for more than four decades (sometimes, of course, with the creative use of flashlights by his handlers).

Martin’s prediction this year will be more important than ever, because we know everybody is anxious for the arrival of summer after a year of so many sacrifices.

The Martin Z. Mollusk Day program also will include the life-sized Martin Z. and Mollie Mollusk mascots. Together, the Mollusks make up the first family of “America’s Greatest Family Resort.”

The winners of the 2021 Martin Z. Mollusk Coloring Contest will be honored and their artwork unveiled to the public.

At noon on Saturday (May 8), Mustangs, Corvettes and other high-performance American cars will rumble onto the Ocean City Boardwalk for the Modern Muscle Car Invasion. As many as 500 vehicles will remain on display on the boardwalk from Fifth Street to 14th Street until 5 p.m. For more information, visit modernmusclecarinvasion.com.

Ocean City Mayor Jay Gillian announced Friday that the city will have a fireworks display on Sunday, July 4, the Night in Venice celebration on Saturday, July 24, and our 11th annual Baby Parade on Thursday, Aug. 12.

As the recovery from the pandemic progresses and the governor continues to relax restrictions, Ocean City is working to bring back all the traditional events we love. More detail will be released as plans take shape.

