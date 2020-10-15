 Skip to main content
Lunches at American Legion Post 524 Resume
Lunches at American Legion Post 524 Resume

The popular Legion Lunches will resume this Wednesday October 14th at Ocean City American Legion Post 524 between 1:30 am and 1:00 pm.

The weekly Wednesday lunch is open to the public, with a menu consisting of hot and cold sandwiches, as well as soup and salads.

Both "eat in" and "take out" options are available.

The menu can be viewed on the Post 524 website at legion524ocnj.org.

Customers can call the post at 609-398-1751 to place an order for pick-up at 46th St & West Avenue.

