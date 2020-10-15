Lower Township police, youth coalition to participate in National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day

LOWER TOWNSHIP — Police and volunteers will be in the North Cape May section of the township later this month to collect unwanted or expired prescription medicines.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 24, township police and members of the Lower Township Healthy Youth Coalition will be participating in National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day, according to a news release from police. Officers will be posted at the entrance to the Acme Market in the Bayshore Mall, 3845 Bayshore Road.

“During that time, residents can turn in any unwanted or expired prescription medicines or drugs to police officers,” according to the release. “The program is anonymous and individuals disposing of medications will not be required to produce identification.”

Officials encouraged residents to remove prescription labels if they contain any personal or identifying information; liquid products, such as cough medicines, should remain sealed in their original containers.

Syringes and other sharp instruments will not be accepted, police said.