Longport Public Library November Events (as of 10/31/2020)

November and December: Monica Nask Art Exhibit (VIRTUAL)
Visit Longport Public Library's website to view artwork by this month's featured local artist, Monica Nask. (This exhibit is only available online.) https://www.longportpubliclibrary.org/about-us/art-gallery
Wednesdays and Saturdays, Now through December 30: Craft for Kids (VIRTUAL)
Pick up the materials from Longport Public Library for this twice weekly craft! Autumn craft themes include doorhangers, bracelets, and more. Most crafts include all materials required. Ages 3-8, adult assistance may be required for some crafts. Registration required. Call Longport Public Library to register or with any questions. (609) 487-7403
Monday, November 2 @ 6:30pm: 2020 FALL LECTURE SERIES: Cultivate Calm in Your Life (VIRTUAL)
Joanne Kinsey of Rutgers Edu will be presenting this virtual lecture, Cultivate Calm in Your Life. Everyone needs a few simple strategies to help create moments of calm in their day. Join us for tips on Cultivating Calm in your life! Ms. Kinsey is the Family and Community Health Sciences Educator, Rutgers Cooperative Extension in Atlantic and Ocean Counties funded through the New Jersey Agricultural Experiment Station. Her specialization areas are: nutrition, worksite wellness & healthy lifestyle; human development; laughter therapy, and technology in education. This event will be held virtually and registration is required. Call or visit our website for more information and to register. (609) 487-7403
Tuesday, November 3 @ 6:00pm: Family-Friendly Bingo Night (VIRTUAL)
Friends and family of all ages are invited to participate in our virtual Family-Friendly Bingo! Multiple rounds with different patterns, and at least one winner in each round. This is a free event but registration is required. Materials must be picked up from Longport Public Library prior to the event. Call or visit our website for more information. (609) 487-7403
Tuesday, November 10 @ 6:30pm: 2020 FALL LECTURE SERIES: Cooking Basics & Kitchen Hacks (VIRTUAL)
Joanne Kinsey of Rutgers Edu will be presenting this virtual lecture, Cooking Basics & Kitchen Hacks. Many people are cooking meals at home these days! This session will cover basic cooking skills, equipment and simple tips to make your cooking experience more nutritious and easier. Ms. Kinsey is the Family and Community Health Sciences Educator, Rutgers Cooperative Extension in Atlantic and Ocean Counties funded through the New Jersey Agricultural Experiment Station. Her specialization areas are: nutrition, worksite wellness & healthy lifestyle; human development; laughter therapy, and technology in education. This event will be held virtually and registration is required. Call or visit our website for more information and to register. (609) 487-7403
Monday, November 16 @ 1:00pm: Sandy Pages Book Club: “The Vanishing Half” (VIRTUAL)
Sandy Pages book club will be meeting to discuss The Vanishing Half by Brit Bennett! This is a free event open to anyone who has read the month’s discussion title, but registration is required. This event will be held virtually. Copies of this material are available to Longport Public Library patrons; visit our website for more information about joining Longport Public Library. Please call to register. (609) 487-7403
Monday, November 16 @ 6:30pm: 2020 FALL LECTURE SERIES: Cooking Your Way to a Healthy Heart (VIRTUAL)
Joanne Kinsey of Rutgers Edu will be presenting this virtual lecture, Cooking Your Way to a Healthy Heart. Many people are cooking meals at home these days! This session will cover using Longevity Tips from around the world this session provides simple tips and recipes to help you maintain a healthy heart and lifestyle. Ms. Kinsey is the Family and Community Health Sciences Educator, Rutgers Cooperative Extension in Atlantic and Ocean Counties funded through the New Jersey Agricultural Experiment Station. Her specialization areas are: nutrition, worksite wellness & healthy lifestyle; human development; laughter therapy, and technology in education. This event will be held virtually and registration is required. Call or visit our website for more information and to register. (609) 487-7403
Tuesday, November 17 @ 6:00pm: Family-Friendly Bingo Night (VIRTUAL)
Friends and family of all ages are invited to participate in our virtual Family-Friendly Bingo! Multiple rounds with different patterns, and at least one winner in each round. This is a free event but registration is required. Materials must be picked up from Longport Public Library prior to the event. Call or visit our website for more information. (609) 487-7403
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!