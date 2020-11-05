Longport Public Library November Events (as of 10/31/2020)

Sandy Pages book club will be meeting to discuss The Vanishing Half by Brit Bennett! This is a free event open to anyone who has read the month’s discussion title, but registration is required. This event will be held virtually. Copies of this material are available to Longport Public Library patrons; visit our website for more information about joining Longport Public Library. Please call to register. (609) 487-7403

Joanne Kinsey of Rutgers Edu will be presenting this virtual lecture, Cooking Your Way to a Healthy Heart. Many people are cooking meals at home these days! This session will cover using Longevity Tips from around the world this session provides simple tips and recipes to help you maintain a healthy heart and lifestyle. Ms. Kinsey is the Family and Community Health Sciences Educator, Rutgers Cooperative Extension in Atlantic and Ocean Counties funded through the New Jersey Agricultural Experiment Station. Her specialization areas are: nutrition, worksite wellness & healthy lifestyle; human development; laughter therapy, and technology in education. This event will be held virtually and registration is required. Call or visit our website for more information and to register. (609) 487-7403