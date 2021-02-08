Local Students Named on Dean's List

SELINSGROVE, PA — Susquehanna University congratulates its dean's list students. The dean's list recognizes students who achieve a grade point average of 3.4 or higher out of a possible 4.0 for the semester.

Five area students made the 2020 fall dean’s list at Susquehanna University in Selinsgrove, Pennsylvania:

• Victoria Clarke, of Egg Harbor City, a finance major who graduated from Absegami High School

• Sarah Palmer, of Mays Landing, is a psychology and religious studies major who graduated from Cedar Creek High School.

• Clay Olley, of Galloway, is an International Studies-Trade & Development and German Studies major who graduated from Cedar Creek High School.

• Jake Newell, of Ventnor City, is an Accounting major who graduated from Parsippany Hills High School.

• Zoe Bork, of Egg Harbor Township, is an Early Childhood Education major who graduated from Egg Harbor Township High School.

