Local Students Named on Dean's List

SELINSGROVE, PA — Susquehanna University congratulates its dean's list students. The dean's list recognizes students who achieve a grade point average of 3.4 or higher out of a possible 4.0 for the semester.
Five area students made the 2020 fall dean’s list at Susquehanna University in Selinsgrove, Pennsylvania:
• Victoria Clarke, of Egg Harbor City, a finance major who graduated from Absegami High School
• Sarah Palmer, of Mays Landing, is a psychology and religious studies major who graduated from Cedar Creek High School.
• Clay Olley, of Galloway, is an International Studies-Trade & Development and German Studies major who graduated from Cedar Creek High School.
• Jake Newell, of Ventnor City, is an Accounting major who graduated from Parsippany Hills High School.
• Zoe Bork, of Egg Harbor Township, is an Early Childhood Education major who graduated from Egg Harbor Township High School.