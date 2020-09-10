WILDWOOD CREST – The Borough of Wildwood Crest Recreation Department will host an extensive variety of programs and activities this fall.
They are as follows:
LIVE ENTERTAINMENT AT SUNSET LAKE: Wildwood Crest will host live music at the gazebo at Sunset Lake (Louisville and New Jersey) at 6 p.m. each Friday and Saturday evening from Friday, Sept. 11, through Saturday, Sept. 26. Saturday evening entertainment will also include magic and variety shows for children. Entertainment on Friday, Sept. 25, will also include the screening of a movie at 7:15 p.m.
OUTDOOR ADULT FITNESS CLASSES: Outdoor adult fitness classes will be held each Monday, Tuesday and Thursday at 10 a.m. Centennial Park beginning Tuesday, Sept. 8. The class focuses on cardio fitness and weight training for older adults. Cost is $5 per class or a punch card good for any 20 Wildwood Crest Recreation fitness classes can be purchased for $80. The classes will run through mid to late October. Masks will be required to be worn at the time of registration just prior to the start of class. Masks are encouraged, but not required, during participation in the fitness classes. Participants are required to practice proper social distancing at all times.
WILDWOOD CREST WELLNESS WALKS: The recreation department will host free Wildwood Crest Wellness Walks each Saturday at 8:30 a.m. beginning Sept. 12. Participants will meet outside the Crest Pier Recreation Center and will walk along various scenic routes throughout the area for 45 minutes to an hour. Participants should bring water and proper footwear. The wellness walks will be held through late October. Masks will be required to be worn at the time of registration just prior to the start of the walk. Masks are encouraged, but not required, during participation in the wellness walks. Participants are required to practice proper social distancing at all times.
RESTART AND COMPLETION OF GRADES K-2 SOCCER PROGRAM: The Wildwood Crest Recreation Department’s grades K-2 soccer program that was suspended in March by the health crisis will be restarted and completed in September. Games will be held Mondays and Wednesdays at 4:30, 5:15 and 6 p.m. from Sept. 14 through Sept. 28 at Morey Field (Aster Road and Ocean Avenue). Only players who previously participated in the program in March are eligible to play. Players and their families will be contacted by Wildwood Crest Recreation staff with further information.
GRADES 3-5 OUTDOOR SOCCER LEAGUE: Wildwood Crest Recreation will host an outdoor youth soccer league for boys and girls in grades 3-5 Mondays and Wednesdays at 4:15 and 5:15 p.m. from Sept. 30 through Oct. 28. Games will be played at Morey Field (Aster Road and Ocean Avenue). League is open to residents of Wildwood Crest, Wildwood, North Wildwood and West Wildwood. Registration forms are available online on the Recreation page of the wildwoodcrest.org website. Registration deadline is Friday, Sept. 25. Cost is $35 per player.
YOUTH CROSS COUNTRY PROGRAM: Wildwood Crest Recreation will host a youth cross country program for boys and girls in grades 5-8 from the week of Sept. 21 through the week of Oct. 19. A variety of experienced cross country coaches will lead the workouts, which are open to beginning, intermediate and advanced runners. Workouts will be held at 4 p.m. on days to be announced. Participants will meet on the bike path at Sunrise Park (near Rambler Road and Ocean Avenue) at least five minutes ahead of time for each session. Participants must wear sneakers. The program is open to residents of Wildwood Crest, Wildwood, North Wildwood and West Wildwood. The program will conclude with an organized meet for all participants. Registration forms are available online on the Recreation page of the wildwoodcrest.org website. Registration deadline is Friday, Sept. 18. Cost is $30 per participant.
OPEN PLAY BASKETBALL: Scoop Taylor Park (Heather Road and Crocus Road) will remain open for outdoor basketball for all ages daily through Sunday, Oct. 4. The park will be open from sunrise to 9 p.m. each day, weather permitting.
For further information about all Wildwood Crest Recreation fall programs and activities, log on to the Recreation page at the wildwoodcrest.org website or call (609) 523-0202.
