Let’s Get Sipping at the Pour Into Summer Wine Festival

BYRNE PLAZA/WILDWOOD—Get ready to “Sip. Savor. Celebrate” at the Pour Into Summer Wine Festival taking place May 22 & 23 from 12:00pm – 5:00pm at Byrne Plaza in Wildwood, New Jersey. Come wine down with some of New Jersey’s best wineries as they kick off the summer season in style at the first “Socially Distanced” wine festival for 2021!
Guests can be part of this great event knowing these important health protocols have been put in place to ensure everyone has a safe, fun, relaxing time:
Masks must be worn at all times except at winery Access to winery tasting stations via socially
tasting stations or when seated in the festival field distanced queue lines
6ft of social distance between all groups Groups 8 or less at winery tasting stations
Festival layout reconfigured for social distancing Festival following consistent sanitizing protocols
Tickets to Pour Into Summer Wine Festival are limited and on sale now for $25. Tickets can only be purchased online at www.newjerseywineevents.com. Attendees must be 21+ to purchase tickets and attend the festival. All guests must have a paid ticket. Price includes a sampling glass. Tickets are only good for the date purchased and cannot be used for either day of the festival.
Sometimes in life, it’s worth making pour decisions. So why not grab a cozy lounge chair, gather friends & family and have your souvenir wine glass ready, because the sippin’ starts now! At the Pour Into Summer Wine Festival attendees can relax while enjoying the sampling and purchasing of over 100 refreshing NJ wines. But the fun doesn’t stop there. Spend the day listening to great live music, shop artisan crafter’s works, and indulge in delicious eats & treats served up by some of NJ’s favorite food trucks. So come celebrate at the first wine festival of the summer! It’s worth stopping to smell the rosé for.
Wineries on site include: DiMatteo Vineyards, Terra Nonno Winery, Salem Oak Vineyards, White Horse Winery, Villari Vineyards, and Wagonhouse Winery.
For scrumptious eats, festival attendees can taste the delights cooked up by these participating food trucks: Mexi-Flip Taco and Dan’s Waffles. And it doesn’t just stop there. If it's great music you want, this festival has got it! On Saturday come enjoy one of the area’s best live bands-Ned Ryerson & The Groundhogs. This band has the ability to cover the very best songs and keep everyone in a great mood. On Sunday a true fan favorite, The Uptown Getdowns, take the stage. It’s never a dull moment with this band, as they will have the place dancin’ all day long.
In addition, Pour Into Wine Festival will be hosting some of the most creatively talented crafters during this festival weekend. They are artisans selling products that range from hand-made jewelry, to gourmet cheeses, to fine hand-dipped candles and so much more.
Guests can read the festival health & safety policy, get tickets and more information on this event by visiting the website at www.newjerseywineevents.com or by going to the newjerseywineandbeerevents Facebook page.
Say you’ll be wine, at this year’s Pour Into Summer Wine Festival, May 22 & 23, 2021 at Byrne Plaza, 3400 Pacific Avenue, Wildwood, New Jersey.
The Pour Into Summer Wine Festival is proudly produced by GPS, Inc.
About GPS Inc.
GPS, Inc. is a full service Event & Production Management Company having produced an extensive array of festivals, events, concerts and productions over the last 19 years. From large scale outdoor concerts, food truck rallies, BBQ competition festivals, fundraising galas, national celebrations to championship parades and major music festivals, GPS, Inc has led the way in producing outstanding live events. Among these we have produced more than 145 wine related festivals and events in the last 16 years. Our staff’s experience and background in event design, planning, production and management is unmatched in the industry.