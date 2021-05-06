Let’s Get Sipping at the Pour Into Summer Wine Festival

Sometimes in life, it’s worth making pour decisions. So why not grab a cozy lounge chair, gather friends & family and have your souvenir wine glass ready, because the sippin’ starts now! At the Pour Into Summer Wine Festival attendees can relax while enjoying the sampling and purchasing of over 100 refreshing NJ wines. But the fun doesn’t stop there. Spend the day listening to great live music, shop artisan crafter’s works, and indulge in delicious eats & treats served up by some of NJ’s favorite food trucks. So come celebrate at the first wine festival of the summer! It’s worth stopping to smell the rosé for.

Wineries on site include: DiMatteo Vineyards, Terra Nonno Winery, Salem Oak Vineyards, White Horse Winery, Villari Vineyards, and Wagonhouse Winery.

For scrumptious eats, festival attendees can taste the delights cooked up by these participating food trucks: Mexi-Flip Taco and Dan’s Waffles. And it doesn’t just stop there. If it's great music you want, this festival has got it! On Saturday come enjoy one of the area’s best live bands-Ned Ryerson & The Groundhogs. This band has the ability to cover the very best songs and keep everyone in a great mood. On Sunday a true fan favorite, The Uptown Getdowns, take the stage. It’s never a dull moment with this band, as they will have the place dancin’ all day long.