Jewish Family Service to Host ‘Soup’er Bowl Fundraiser Agency Hopes to ‘Score’ 550 Cans of Soup

MARGATE – While millions of sports enthusiasts will watch the 55th annual ‘big game’ on television, Jewish Family Service of Atlantic & Cape May Counties (JFS) is hosting their own ‘Soup’er Bowl. To combat hunger in our community, JFS is hosting a drive to collect 550 cans of hearty soups (including meats and vegetables) to assure community members have a hot and filling meal during the cold winter months.
“Soup is a great meal because it is easy to prepare and also filled with protein and vegetables,” said Andrea Steinberg, JFS Chief Executive Officer. “Game day is synonymous with food which is why we wanted to bring awareness about the 1 in 11 people who are experiencing food insecurity in our community,” she added.
Since mid-March, the JFS Food Pantry has experienced an 80% increase in usage from individuals and families who have been affected by the economic environment. The collection goal is to provide hearty soups, along with food pantry staples of tuna, pasta, cereal and mac-n-cheese, to the approximately 183 people who utilize the pantry in a given month. The ‘Soup’er Bowl collection encourages donors to drop-off canned soup to stock the pantry’s shelves. Hearty soups with chicken and meat provide essential nutrition. Cans with pop-tops are extremely appreciated and make for easy opening, especially for homeless individuals with limited access to can openers.
Donations for the ‘Soup’er Bowl will be accepted January 21 through February 7 at JFS, located at 607 North Jerome Avenue in Margate. The agency is open from 8am to 8pm Monday through Thursday, and 8am to 5pm on Friday. Or, donations may be dropped-off at the Pleasantville Police Department, Galloway Police Department, Linwood City Hall and Ventnor City Hall.
Financial contributions are greatly appreciated. Contact Susan Kotzen at 609.822.1108 x218 or skotzen@jfsatlantic.org to make a donation. For those in need of emergency food, the JFS Food Pantry is open to Atlantic County residents Monday through Friday from 9am to 3pm daily. Drive-through or walk-up options are available for the health and safety of recipients, staff and volunteers. For information about JFS programs and services, contact 609.822.1108 or visit jfsatlantic.org.
Jewish Family Service of Atlantic & Cape May Counties (JFS) encourages strong families, thriving children, healthy adults, energized seniors and vital communities. With dozens of program areas, JFS specializes in counseling, mental health services, homeless programs, vocational services, adult and older adult services and also hosts an on-site food pantry. The agency impacts 8,000 lives throughout Atlantic and Cape May Counties each year.
JFS’ mission is to motivate and empower people to realize their potential and enhance their quality of life. In keeping with Jewish values and the spirit of tikkun olam (healing the world), JFS provides services with integrity, compassion, respect and professionalism regardless of their religion, race, gender, sexual orientation, ethnicity, age or background.
For more information or to keep up-to-date with JFS events and programs, visit www.jfsatlantic.org or follow us on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.