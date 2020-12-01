Jewish Family Service Hosts Unique Blue Flamingo Flocking Fundraiser

MARGATE – Here’s your opportunity to purchase a distinctive gift for your family, friends and neighbors this holiday season. From now through January 31, 2021, Jewish Family Service of Atlantic & Cape May Counties (JFS) is hosting a Blue Flamingo Flocking fundraiser in which proceeds will support our commitment to helping children, families and seniors in our region.

For $50, you can send 20 vibrantly colored birds to someone on your gift list and for $75, you can remain anonymous so they’ll have no idea who flocked them. For $150, you can supersize your flock and JFS will send up to 100 blue flamingos to celebrate a special occasion, like a birthday or anniversary. Add a card and gift for an additional charge.

Want to prevent your yard from ending up in the flamingo landing zone? Purchase Flocking Insurance, courtesy of Scott Brown Insurance Agency, for $100, and your home will be protected from these feathered invaders. Flamingo migration territories include Downbeach, Somers Point, Linwood, Northfield, Egg Harbor Township, Absecon and Brigantine. Additional fees apply for Mays Landing and Galloway. Flamingos will nest in the yard for up to 48 hours.