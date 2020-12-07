Jewish Family Service Friends Campaign

MARGATE – As we approach the final days of 2020, many of us have either experienced or know someone who has been affected by this unprecedented and uncertain environment. Whether that means reduced work hours or job loss, anxiety or depression, or needing food and shelter, at Jewish Family Service of Atlantic & Cape May Counties (JFS), we’ve continued to be there to help.

Each year, we host the JFS Friends Campaign which affords our agency the opportunity to provide assistance, programs and services for residents throughout our county. With a goal of raising $35,000, we are currently $15,580 away and we need your support.

Since the pandemic began mid-March, JFS’ work has steadfastly continued our mission of empowering people to reach their full potential through the values of healing the world (tikkun olam). Staff and volunteers have delivered 3,394 meals to isolated seniors, fed 5,267 individuals and families through our on-site Food Pantry, responded to 2,228 calls for assistance, and provided 5,767 telehealth sessions all while adhering to CDC social distancing guidelines.

With the ever-growing need in our region, we rely on the generosity of community members. JFS is looking to you, our dedicated Friends, to assist us to reach this important fundraising goal.