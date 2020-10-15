Jersey Shore Federal Credit Union Raises $500 for K9 Warriors Inc

Jersey Shore Federal Credit Union’s Social Action Committee recently presented a check for $500 to Gabriel Ruiz, founder and CEO of K9 Warriors Inc. to help with the cost of training K9s for combat veterans in our area. All Credit Union employees make a donation for the privilege to wear jeans on Fridays and the money from this drive during the third quarter funded this donation.

One of the many other things that sets this organization apart is Ruiz, his staff and the Board of Directors are all combat veterans. Ruiz finds it extremely important that the veteran make the connection by learning the training from K9 Warriors Inc. to then train the K9. In going about training this way, it ensures maximum bonding between the K9 and the veteran and is one of the biggest things that makes the training and this organization so special. All of the funds they raise go in to training the K9s for the various skills they will need to be successful in helping their combat veteran to whom they are paired. The veteran does not pay for anything. All training, food, vet visits, etc. are covered by K9 Warriors Inc.