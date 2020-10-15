Jersey Shore Federal Credit Union Collects Tools for Schools

Staff and members of Jersey Shore Federal Credit Union donated backpacks and school supplies to the Lower Township School District for the 2020– 2021 school year.

Secretary to the Office of Curriculum and Instruction of Lower Township School District Leigh Ann Downie stated, “The supplies are greatly appreciated, and we are thankful to Jersey Shore Federal Credit Union for their generous donation.” The school district truly values the credit union’s donation of many white boards for remote learning, colorful backpacks and a multitude of school supplies which will allow the children to choose their desired styles and designs.”

Credit Union CEO, Jim Burns expressed his gratitude for the generosity of the credit union membership and staff for their contributions in this effort to provide school supplies for less fortunate children during these unprecedented circumstances. He stated, “It is vitally important to provide children the tools they need to be successful in school and that is why the annual tools for schools campaign is so successful because the credit union members and staff have a strong commitment to helping children.”

School supplies were collected at the credit union’s branch offices in Galloway, Rio Grande and Northfield.

Jersey Shore FCU serves those who live, work, worship, and volunteer in Atlantic and Cape May County, NJ.