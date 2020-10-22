James M. Reina as GEHR Superintendent

The Greater Egg Harbor Regional High School District has selected and approved their new Superintendent, James M. Reina, to succeed John Keenan who will be retiring Dec. 31 of this year.
The Board of Education hired the New Jersey School Boards Association to help complete a fair and open search for the position of Superintendent of the district which includes Oakcrest, Absegami, and Cedar Creek High Schools. After reviewing all applications and soliciting input from the staff and the community through surveys, the Board of Education Search Committee working with NJSBA conducted first and second round interviews. The committee selected James Reina, currently the principal at Oakcrest, to follow John Keenan as superintendent of Greater Egg Harbor Regional High School District.
Reina has served Greater Egg Harbor Regional since 2001 as a teacher, coach, assistant principal, and principal. He is currently in his sixteenth year as an administrator for the district, and twelfth as a principal. He has represented his school or district on committees at the county and state level, and chaired multiple internal committees for the district. Reina is highly visible at all manner of student function and performance, and has demonstrated a commitment to the advancement of the services and education provided to its students.
Reina spoke of the great challenges facing so many during these difficult times, but believes there also exists a great opportunity for teaching and learning to evolve as the school community moves forward with new skills and abilities they have developed. He looks forward to seeking feedback and receiving input from the community in service to the Board of Education’s commitment to ever bettering the education provided to all students.
Reina completed a Bachelor’s Degree in History from Rowan University in 2001, and continued his education at the same institution, achieving a Master’s Degree in School Administration in 2005. He is married to Christine Reina and enjoys all manner of outdoor activities with her and their two daughters.
The Board of Education looks forward to working with him and is proud to welcome him to his new position. A search for the next principal of Oakcrest High School will begin immediately.
