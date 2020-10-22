James M. Reina as GEHR Superintendent

The Greater Egg Harbor Regional High School District has selected and approved their new Superintendent, James M. Reina, to succeed John Keenan who will be retiring Dec. 31 of this year.

The Board of Education hired the New Jersey School Boards Association to help complete a fair and open search for the position of Superintendent of the district which includes Oakcrest, Absegami, and Cedar Creek High Schools. After reviewing all applications and soliciting input from the staff and the community through surveys, the Board of Education Search Committee working with NJSBA conducted first and second round interviews. The committee selected James Reina, currently the principal at Oakcrest, to follow John Keenan as superintendent of Greater Egg Harbor Regional High School District.

Reina has served Greater Egg Harbor Regional since 2001 as a teacher, coach, assistant principal, and principal. He is currently in his sixteenth year as an administrator for the district, and twelfth as a principal. He has represented his school or district on committees at the county and state level, and chaired multiple internal committees for the district. Reina is highly visible at all manner of student function and performance, and has demonstrated a commitment to the advancement of the services and education provided to its students.