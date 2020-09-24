Infectious Disease Specialist and Epidemiologist Dr. Christopher Lucasti named Shore Medical Center’s Physician of the Year

SOMERS POINT — Shore Medical Center is proud to announce Dr. Christopher Lucasti has been chosen as the Physician of the Year. A member of the Shore Medical staff since 1991, Dr. Lucasti is the vice-president of the medical staff and a member of the Medical Executive Committee. He is the Infectious Disease Specialist and Epidemiologist, Division Chief of Infectious Disease and he is chair, co-chair or member of multiple committees.
Shore Chief Medical Officer Dr. Jeanne Rowe said Dr. Lucasti’s contributions to the hospital in the furtherance of high quality and safe patient care at Shore Medical Center are numerous and sustaining.
“He is a doctor’s doctor and his colleagues can count on him to not only provide keen expertise in consultative advice in the care of their patients but also to be there as an advising colleague, physician and friend. Dr. Lucasti exemplifies three important qualities of a leader: being amiable, available and able. During this COVID-19 crisis, his leadership is pivotal and we at Shore are so grateful for his presence and responsiveness to each and every situation, question and communication,” said Rowe.
Dr. Rowe said she hears accolades about Dr. Lucasti from many staff members on a daily basis and knows the high esteem in which he is held. This is shared by administration and senior leadership at Shore.
Melissa Szarzynski, Infection Control Manager here at Shore echoes the praise for Dr. Lucasti. “When it comes to infection control, Dr. Lucasti is brilliant and always makes himself available for our team’s questions. He has excellent documentation skills that assist in the care of patients and reporting to regulatory agencies. He keeps the team notified of anything going on that we may not have gotten reports on yet.” She added, “We have all been stretched mentally and physically during the pandemic and yet when asked, he is there to assist or calm the crowds with the most up-to-date information available. Dr. Lucasti is by far, the best candidate for the Shore Physician of the Year and we are proud to be on his team.”
Choosing the Shore physician of the year from among the Shore staff is difficult to do each year, but saying that 2020 has been a very different year than expected is an understatement. Members of the community as well as visitors to the area look to the physicians at Shore in an emergency and to provide the highest quality, compassionate and safe care. The work the physicians do to earn that trust is truly remarkable.
Dr. Lucasti was honored by Shore senior leadership and staff Tuesday, Sept. 15 at the hospital.