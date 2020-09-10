091020_gal_history zombies on jim Leeds

Welcome to Historic Galloway, The Current’s weekly feature that looks back through Galloway Township history. Each week we get a chance to learn or reminisce courtesy of Sarah Snow, librarian for the Galloway Township Historical Society, who shares information and early photos online and in print.

Zombies Ahead. Someone hijacked this road sign to set up this "traffic" warning on Jimmie Leeds Road, right across from the municipal complex. I thought it was funny but I bet township officials didn't!

