Historic Galloway Volunteers

Welcome to Historic Galloway, The Current’s weekly feature that looks back through Galloway Township history. Each week we get a chance to learn or reminisce courtesy of Sarah Snow, librarian for the Galloway Township Historical Society, who shares information and early photos online and in print.

This photo includes just some of the Red Cross volunteers from Galloway who folded surgical dressings for the WWII soldiers wounded overseas. All together there were about 65 members who met four times a week at the township municipal building, then located on the White Horse Pike. Six of the volunteers shown were only teenagers.

Seated: Mary Katzman, Regine Shabel, Marie Kienzle, Minnie Fender, group chairman Pauline Lampe, Pearl Mong, Alberta Carton, Dorothy Ayddotte.

Second row: Emma Schmidt, Christine Parker, Clara Sahl, Edna Hanselmann, Elizabeth Mersman (a private duty nurse) Dorothy Lang, Alice Roesch, Martha Grunow.

Back row: Bertha Gaupp, Caroline Albertson, Betty Filling, June Lampe, Grace Braun, Viola Grunow, Hannah Penner, Vienna Turner, Bertha Roesch.

The GTHS museum is opening on Saturdays again! We are here from 11 am until 2 pm. There is a limit of six visitors in the building at a time, and we'll all be wearing masks.