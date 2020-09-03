090320_gal_history two Maries
PROVIDED

Welcome to Historic Galloway, The Current’s weekly feature that looks back through Galloway Township history. Each week we get a chance to learn or reminisce courtesy of Sarah Snow, librarian for the Galloway Township Historical Society, who shares information and early photos online and in print.

Seems an odd place to sit, but here is Marie Hanselman and Marie Kienzle relaxing on a woodpile. They are hanging out at the Kienzle homestead on Mannheim Avenue around 1930. Classic homestead features of the time include the outhouse and laundry hanging on the porch.

Load comments