Historic Galloway / Irish Bride
123120_gal_history August Maria Buckow

August and Maria (or Mary Ann) Buckow stand proudly before their Frankfort Avenue home, circa 1900

 Provided by Sarah Snow

Welcome to Historic Galloway, The Current’s weekly feature that looks back through Galloway Township history. Each week we get a chance to learn or reminisce courtesy of Sarah Snow, librarian for the Galloway Township Historical Society, who shares information and early photos online and in print.

August and Maria (or Mary Ann) Buckow stand proudly before their Frankfort Avenue home, circa 1900. August was native born, but Maria, (nee Morris), emigrated from Ireland in 1874, when she was just 17. By 1880, the couple moved to their Frankfurt Avenue farm, where they raised eight children.

