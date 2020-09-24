 Skip to main content
Historic Galloway / Horse team bill of sale
Historic Galloway / Horse team bill of sale

Welcome to Historic Galloway, The Current’s weekly feature that looks back through Galloway Township history. Each week we get a chance to learn or reminisce courtesy of Sarah Snow, librarian for the Galloway Township Historical Society, who shares information and early photos online and in print.

Some of the words are missing from what appears to be a bill of sale from 1913 for a pair of work horses to an area farmer. 

"Received Egg Harbor C —

January 11th 1913 from William Liepe the Sum of $400.00 in full payment for a team of black horses one 6 and the other 7 years old both Guaranteed to be good workers and drivers in both single and dou — harness either on farm in swamp or on meadows and so far as I know both horses are healthy and ready for work

George S. Maxwell

Wading River

New —

