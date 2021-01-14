 Skip to main content
Historic Galloway / GAR veterans group
Historic Galloway / GAR veterans group

Pictured is the General Julius Stahel Post #62 on Philadelphia Avenue in Egg Harbor City.

Welcome to Historic Galloway, The Current’s weekly feature that looks back through Galloway Township history. Each week we get a chance to learn or reminisce courtesy of Sarah Snow, librarian for the Galloway Township Historical Society, who shares information and early photos online and in print.

The Grand Army of the Republic, or GAR, was formed by Civil War veterans with posts in every state, even Confederate states. Pictured is the General Julius Stahel Post #62 on Philadelphia Avenue in Egg Harbor City. There were also posts in Atlantic City, Hammonton, Mays Landing and Elwood. This politically powerful group was one of the first racially integrated national organizations and promoted the right to vote for Black citizens, though they failed to get federal pensions for Black Civil War veterans.

The Galloway Township Historical Society and Museum is in the former John Gross residence in front of the municipal building on Jimmie Leeds Road. The phone number is 609-287-2440.

