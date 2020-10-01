Historian to speak on waterfowl hunting, decoy making in Upper historical society program

Cape May County historian J.P. Hand will lead a tour back in time along the Jersey Cape for the Historical Preservation Society of Upper Township's online program 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 13.
The first European settlers in Cape May County came for the whales. However, they fed their families on wild game as well as fish and shellfish.
Hunting waterfowl was an important part of life for those settlers and continues to be to the present day. Decoy making in Cape May County goes back to at least the mid-1800s.
The program will feature local stories and feature a 17-minute video by Hand and Jim Talone called “Went Agunning on the Meadow” that offers images and artifacts.
There will be time for questions and answers following the presentation.
RSVP at http://bit.ly/HPSUT13OctDecoy.
The Zoom link will be emailed to those registered.
The film “Went Agunning” is on YouTube at youtube.com/watch?v=w-MndJFkLG8.
Historical society monthly membership programs will be held online via Zoom for the remainder of 2020.
The fall newsletter for the historical society is online and linked with a flip-page feature at http://bit.ly/HPSUTSHOUT05Sep2020.
The Historical Preservation Society of Upper Township operates and manages three historic sites that are open to the public: the Gandy House and Farmstead, ca. 1815; the Tuckahoe Train Station, 1894; and the Friendship School in Palermo, ca. 1830.
The society is on the web at UpperTwpHistory.org and Facebook.com/UpperTwpHistory. It is on Twitter at Twitter.com/History_Upper.
For more information, email UpperTwpHistory@Yahoo.com or phone 609-390-5656 and please leave a message.
