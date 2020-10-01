Historian to speak on waterfowl hunting, decoy making in Upper historical society program

Cape May County historian J.P. Hand will lead a tour back in time along the Jersey Cape for the Historical Preservation Society of Upper Township's online program 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 13.

The first European settlers in Cape May County came for the whales. However, they fed their families on wild game as well as fish and shellfish.

Hunting waterfowl was an important part of life for those settlers and continues to be to the present day. Decoy making in Cape May County goes back to at least the mid-1800s.

The program will feature local stories and feature a 17-minute video by Hand and Jim Talone called “Went Agunning on the Meadow” that offers images and artifacts.

There will be time for questions and answers following the presentation.

RSVP at http://bit.ly/HPSUT13OctDecoy.

The Zoom link will be emailed to those registered.

The film “Went Agunning” is on YouTube at youtube.com/watch?v=w-MndJFkLG8.

Historical society monthly membership programs will be held online via Zoom for the remainder of 2020.