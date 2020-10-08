High Holiday Food Drive More Than 100 Bags of Food Collected for the JFS Pantry

Margate, NJ (October 6, 2020) – Members of Beth El Synagogue, Congregation Beth Israel, Shirat Hayam, and Temple Beth Shalom as well as community individuals, donated more than 100 bags of food for the Jewish Family Service Pantry during the High Holiday collection. With an 80 percent increase in requests this year for non-perishables and basic essentials from JFS’ Food Pantry, every bag of groceries is urgently needed.
“During this time, the JFS Food Pantry has seen a huge surge in requests. With generous donations from our community, we were able to collect nutritious food and that is remarkable,” said Vanessa Smith, JFS Volunteer Services Supervisor. “No child or family should have to go without a meal and these donations will help supplement the pantry,” she added.
The participating synagogues and community members graciously delivered the donations which were comprised of top JFS necessities including: peanut butter, jelly, hearty soups, canned tuna, cereal, rice, pasta, vegetables, macaroni & cheese, paper products and more.
“Our pantry is a well-known and vital resource for individuals and families. The generosity of our community members allows us to continue to serve thousands each year,” said Andrea Steinberg, JFS Chief Executive Officer. “As a community partner, we want to ensure that we have the goods our clients need when they visit JFS and that’s why collections like the High Holiday Food Drive are so vital,” she shared.
As we embark on the upcoming months, JFS is certain to receive an increase in requests for Thanksgiving and holiday meals. Throughout the fall, JFS will collect monetary donations as well as bags of essential holiday food items to provide meals to local families. A $36 donation to JFS allows the agency to purchase a turkey and trimmings for a family’s holiday dinner. Bags can also be donated with non-perishable items including: macaroni & cheese, stuffing, mashed potatoes, gravy, cranberry sauce, string beans, corn and yams.
Turkey Drive donations can be mailed to: JFS, 607 North Jerome Avenue, Margate, NJ 08402 or made online at: www.jfsatlantic.org. Non-perishable food donations can be delivered to JFS. Should you have questions regarding the JFS Food Pantry or how you can assist, contact Vanessa Smith at vsmith@jfsatlantic.org or Mary DeMarco at mdemarco@jfsatlantic.org.
