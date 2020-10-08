High Holiday Food Drive More Than 100 Bags of Food Collected for the JFS Pantry

Margate, NJ (October 6, 2020) – Members of Beth El Synagogue, Congregation Beth Israel, Shirat Hayam, and Temple Beth Shalom as well as community individuals, donated more than 100 bags of food for the Jewish Family Service Pantry during the High Holiday collection. With an 80 percent increase in requests this year for non-perishables and basic essentials from JFS’ Food Pantry, every bag of groceries is urgently needed.

“During this time, the JFS Food Pantry has seen a huge surge in requests. With generous donations from our community, we were able to collect nutritious food and that is remarkable,” said Vanessa Smith, JFS Volunteer Services Supervisor. “No child or family should have to go without a meal and these donations will help supplement the pantry,” she added.

The participating synagogues and community members graciously delivered the donations which were comprised of top JFS necessities including: peanut butter, jelly, hearty soups, canned tuna, cereal, rice, pasta, vegetables, macaroni & cheese, paper products and more.