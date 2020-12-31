Gypsy Lane Home in Stone Harbor Supports Cape Regional Health System with Black Friday Shopping Event

Stone Harbor, NJ – Cape Regional’s Claire C. Brodesser Surgery Center was the recipient of an $800 donation representing 20 percent of sales on Black Friday at Gypsy Lane Home located in Stone Harbor. “Every year since we opened in 2016, we support a charity with a percentage of our Black Friday sales and this year we chose Cape Regional,” stated Kelley Gardner, President and Owner of Gypsy Lane Home.

“We chose to support the new Surgery Center and Cape Regional due to them having to cancel their annual 7 Mile Island Home and Health Show & Designer House Tour,” added Gardner. “I was with Ellen Kravet Burke, chairman of the Home and Health Show this past summer when they decided to cancel the show due to the COVID-19 pandemic. I could see the disappointment in Ellen’s eyes.” Gypsy Lane Home has been an annual supporter of the Home and Health Show and Designer House Tour.

“We want to thank Kelley, Gypsy Lane Home and all those who shopped on Black Friday to support Cape Regional and the Claire C. Brodesser Surgery Center,” stated Ellen Kravet Burke, Chairman, Cape Regional Foundation. “The new state-of-the-art surgery center is a great asset for the residents and visitors of Cape May County.”

Update on the Claire C. Brodesser Surgery Center