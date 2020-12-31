Gypsy Lane Home in Stone Harbor Supports Cape Regional Health System with Black Friday Shopping Event

Stone Harbor, NJ – Cape Regional’s Claire C. Brodesser Surgery Center was the recipient of an $800 donation representing 20 percent of sales on Black Friday at Gypsy Lane Home located in Stone Harbor. “Every year since we opened in 2016, we support a charity with a percentage of our Black Friday sales and this year we chose Cape Regional,” stated Kelley Gardner, President and Owner of Gypsy Lane Home.
“We chose to support the new Surgery Center and Cape Regional due to them having to cancel their annual 7 Mile Island Home and Health Show & Designer House Tour,” added Gardner. “I was with Ellen Kravet Burke, chairman of the Home and Health Show this past summer when they decided to cancel the show due to the COVID-19 pandemic. I could see the disappointment in Ellen’s eyes.” Gypsy Lane Home has been an annual supporter of the Home and Health Show and Designer House Tour.
“We want to thank Kelley, Gypsy Lane Home and all those who shopped on Black Friday to support Cape Regional and the Claire C. Brodesser Surgery Center,” stated Ellen Kravet Burke, Chairman, Cape Regional Foundation. “The new state-of-the-art surgery center is a great asset for the residents and visitors of Cape May County.”
Update on the Claire C. Brodesser Surgery Center
Construction of the Claire C. Brodesser Surgery Center is completed and is ready to open pending state approval. In May 2019, Cape Regional broke ground on the new Surgery Center, a 19,000 sq. ft. high tech surgery center. The Surgery Center includes significantly larger, state-of-the-art operating rooms, designed for optimum use and allowing us to offer a broader range of complex surgical procedures and to house the specialized equipment required for today’s sophisticated surgeries. The free standing Surgery Center, located on the Medical Center Campus, features: four operating rooms, two endoscopy suites, 22 pre and post-op patient bays, a pain management center, all with a separate entry, exit, and waiting area, located adjacent to the hospital.
About Cape Regional Health System
Cape Regional Health System is an integrated healthcare delivery system serving residents and visitors throughout Cape May County. The system includes Cape Regional Medical Center, three urgent care facilities, Cape Regional Physicians Associates with over 60 primary care providers and specialists delivering services in multiple locations throughout Cape May County, the Thomas and Claire Brodesser, Jr., Cancer Center – a member of the Penn Cancer Network - the Jane Osborne Center, Cape Regional Miracles Fitness and numerous freestanding outpatient facilities providing wound care, radiology, lab, endoscopy and physical therapy services.
In addition to being a member of the Penn Medicine Cancer Network, Cape Regional Health System is a clinical affiliate of Penn Medicine for Cardiac Care, Orthopaedic Care and Vascular Care. Cape Regional Medical Center is accredited by and received the Gold Seal of approval from The Joint Commission.