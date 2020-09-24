GTPD Police Blotter

Police blotter information is supplied by local police departments and other law enforcement agencies. All persons named are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.
James B. Johnson, 52, of Vineland, was arrested Sept. 12 and charged with possess of CDS and possess of drug paraphernalia.
Salvadore A. Pinkney, 40, of Pleasantville, was arrested Sept. 12 and charged with possess of CDS and possess of hypodermic needle.
Christopher M. Sage, 34, of Galloway, was arrested Sept. 12 and charged with possess of CDS, possess of drug paraphernalia, possess of hypodermic needle, and fugitive from justice.
John W. Kornas, 38, of Brick, was arrested Sept. 10 and charged with DWI, possess of CDS, and use/influence of CDS.
Sarah A. Chieffo-Martin, 36, of Lansdowne, PA was arrested Sept. 9 and charged with DWI, resisting arrest, and obstruction
Grace E. Langkammerer, 35, of Mays Landing, was arrested Sept. 8 and charged with hindering.
Antoine P. Dyette, 44, of Brooklyn, NY was arrested Sept. 7 and charged with DWI.
Justin S. Weikel, 26, of Philadelphia, PA was arrested Sept. 7 and charged with possess of CDS.
Hykeem Myl Rogers, 29, of Philadelphia, PA was arrested Sept. 7 and charged with possess of CDS.
Leonard Oglesby 3rd, 31, of Pleasantville, was arrested Sept. 7 and charged with possess CDS and possess of drug paraphernalia.
Edwin B. Valentine, 49, of Galloway, was arrested Sept. 7 and charged with possess of CDS and possess of drug paraphernalia.
Kellie L. Fitzgerald, 52, of Galloway, was arrested Sept. 6 and charged with theft of property.