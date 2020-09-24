 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
GTPD Police Blotter
0 comments

GTPD Police Blotter

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

Police blotter information is supplied by local police departments and other law enforcement agencies. All persons named are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

James B. Johnson, 52, of Vineland, was arrested Sept. 12 and charged with possess of CDS and possess of drug paraphernalia.

Salvadore A. Pinkney, 40, of Pleasantville, was arrested Sept. 12 and charged with possess of CDS and possess of hypodermic needle.

Christopher M. Sage, 34, of Galloway, was arrested Sept. 12 and charged with possess of CDS, possess of drug paraphernalia, possess of hypodermic needle, and fugitive from justice.

John W. Kornas, 38, of Brick, was arrested Sept. 10 and  charged with DWI, possess of CDS, and use/influence of CDS.

Sarah A. Chieffo-Martin, 36, of Lansdowne, PA was arrested Sept. 9 and  charged with DWI, resisting arrest, and obstruction

Grace E. Langkammerer, 35, of Mays Landing, was arrested Sept. 8 and charged with hindering.

Antoine P. Dyette, 44, of Brooklyn, NY was arrested Sept. 7 and charged with DWI.

Justin S. Weikel, 26, of Philadelphia, PA was arrested Sept. 7 and charged with possess of CDS.

Hykeem Myl Rogers, 29, of Philadelphia, PA was arrested Sept. 7 and charged with possess of CDS.

Leonard Oglesby 3rd, 31, of Pleasantville, was arrested Sept. 7 and charged with possess CDS and possess of drug paraphernalia.

Edwin B. Valentine, 49, of Galloway, was arrested Sept. 7 and charged with possess of CDS and possess of drug paraphernalia.

Kellie L. Fitzgerald, 52, of Galloway, was arrested Sept. 6 and charged with theft of property.

0 comments

Related to this story

Most Popular

Historic Galloway Kienzle homestead
Cat

Historic Galloway Kienzle homestead

Welcome to Historic Galloway, The Current’s weekly feature that looks back through Galloway Township history. Each week we get a chance to lea…

+2
Secrets of lavender gardens
Cat

Secrets of lavender gardens

There is no better feeling than the one a gardener gets when taking an early morning stroll through the yard, a steaming cup of coffee in hand…

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News