Greg DiAntonio Memorial Makes Generous Donation to Cape Assist

WILDWOOD – Cape Assist recently received a $1,200 donation from the Greg DiAntonio Memorial. The money will be used to purchase ACME gift cards that Cape Assist will distribute to clients in need during their counseling sessions.
“We are incredibly thankful to Kreni and Pat DiAntonio for their continued support,” said Cape Assist Executive Director Katie Faldetta. “Food insecurity is a rising concern among a lot of the population, so donations like these really make a difference. Giving our clients these gift cards provides a small measure of relief from the pressures of daily life and lets them concentrate on treatment.”
The fall can be a rough time financially on Cape May County residents due to seasonal employment ending. It’s even more complicated for someone on the path to recovery from substance use disorder. Compounding their stress can completely derail their progress.
The Greg DiAntonio Memorial was named after the young man who lost his battle with substance abuse.
The nonprofit organization focuses on two distinct areas: substance abuse awareness and education.
The first area of focus raises awareness about substance use disorder and its ties to mental health. The organization offers resources, education, and recovery options to families and those struggling; hosts substance abuse education seminars; provides transportation to treatment centers; purchases gym memberships for those in recovery; and provides rental assistance to individuals in sober living houses.
Funding to support these objectives comes from generous donations made throughout the year, along with proceeds raised during the organization’s major fundraiser – the Greg DiAntonio Reggae Fest. Unfortunately, due to the current health climate, the event was canceled for the year of 2020.
“We understand the struggles those in treatment are facing, and through Greg’s Memorial, we can provide resources to help,” said Kreni DiAntonio. “For those with Substance Use Disorder support is crucial to success, and clients of Cape Assist receive a strong network of support to keep them focused. If our support can help someone in the program put food on the table, improve a hardship or loss, or be a source of hope, we’re glad to do it.”
The second area of focus provides tuition assistance for Wildwood Catholic Academy students, so they have the opportunity to receive a quality education.
To learn more about the Greg DiAntonio Memorial, or to make a donation, visit: https://www.gregdiantoniomemorial.com/
October has been recognized as National Substance Abuse Prevention Month since 2011. During this month of awareness, prevention methods and the acknowledgement of those in recovery are highlighted, while special moments remember those who have lost their battle with the disorder.
