Greg DiAntonio Memorial Makes Generous Donation to Cape Assist

Funding to support these objectives comes from generous donations made throughout the year, along with proceeds raised during the organization’s major fundraiser – the Greg DiAntonio Reggae Fest. Unfortunately, due to the current health climate, the event was canceled for the year of 2020.

“We understand the struggles those in treatment are facing, and through Greg’s Memorial, we can provide resources to help,” said Kreni DiAntonio. “For those with Substance Use Disorder support is crucial to success, and clients of Cape Assist receive a strong network of support to keep them focused. If our support can help someone in the program put food on the table, improve a hardship or loss, or be a source of hope, we’re glad to do it.”

The second area of focus provides tuition assistance for Wildwood Catholic Academy students, so they have the opportunity to receive a quality education.

To learn more about the Greg DiAntonio Memorial, or to make a donation, visit: https://www.gregdiantoniomemorial.com/

October has been recognized as National Substance Abuse Prevention Month since 2011. During this month of awareness, prevention methods and the acknowledgement of those in recovery are highlighted, while special moments remember those who have lost their battle with the disorder.