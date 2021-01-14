Greater Egg Harbor Regional HS District Superintendent John Keenan retires

“When I started working here John had a little hand bell that he would ring when he visited all three schools on the same day,” said Susan Romeo, administrative assistant to the superintendent. “One year for Christmas Luz Pestritto bought him the big bell so he'd have a real bell to ring. It was mountable but he never mounted it and kept it on top of our filing cabinets and still rang it when he went to all three schools in one day. We wanted to engrave it for him but couldn't find anywhere that could do it and someone came up with the idea to have it mounted on a plaque so he could keep it as a memento.”