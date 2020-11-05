Geisinger and AtlantiCare finalize transaction

DANVILLE, PA. & EGG HARBOR TWP., NJ – Geisinger and AtlantiCare have finalized a transaction in which Geisinger will no longer serve as AtlantiCare’s parent organization, effective October 31.
Both systems will continue their collaboration on the New Jersey campus of the Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine.
Since the mutual agreement was first announced on March 31, 2020, representatives from both organizations have worked to ensure a seamless transition. The formal separation is expected to have no impact on patients, patient care, employees, facilities and the local communities served by the respective health systems.
Both organizations released the following joint statement:
“Finalizing the separation of our organizations best positions us to continue providing high-quality health care services in the respective communities we serve in Pennsylvania and New Jersey. We are grateful to all who have supported this mutual agreement, which preserves both organizations’ long-term success and allows for the most appropriate use of our non-profit, charitable resources for many years to come.”
About Geisinger
Geisinger is committed to making better health easier for the more than 1.5 million consumers it serves. Founded more than 100 years ago by Abigail Geisinger, the system now includes 13 hospital campuses, a 550,000-member health plan, two research centers and the Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine. With 32,000 employees and 1,800 employed physicians, Geisinger boosts its hometown economies by billions of dollars annually. Learn more at geisinger.org or connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter.
About AtlantiCare
AtlantiCare is an integrated healthcare system based in Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey, whose more than 6,000 staff, providers and volunteers serve the community in more than 100 locations in Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, Cape May and Ocean counties of southern New Jersey. Its vision of building healthy communities together drives its mission of making a difference in health and healing, one person at a time, through caring and trusting relationships. A Malcolm Baldrige National Quality Award winner, AtlantiCare was also included in Modern Healthcare’s Best Places to Work. AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center was the 105th hospital in the nation to attain the American Nurses Credentialing Center’s Magnet™ designation in 2004 and earned redesignation in 2008, 2013, in 2018. Learn more at atlanticare.org or 1-888-569-1000.
