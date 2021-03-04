 Skip to main content
Galloway Township Police Blotter
Police blotter information is supplied by local police departments and other law-enforcement agencies. All people named are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

Charles Key III, 24, of Egg Harbor Township, NJ was arrested and charged with Aggravated Assault, Assault on Heath Care Worker, and Conspiracy on February 19, 2021.

Jessenia Bilboat, 26, of Galloway, NJ was arrested and charged with Aggravated Assault with Weapon, Assault on Health Care Worker, Possession of a Weapon for Unlawful Purpose, Possession of a Weapon, and Conspiracy on February 19, 2021.

Julius Dejesus, 18 of Galloway, NJ was arrested and charged with Aggravated Assault with Weapon, Assault on Health Care Worker, Hindering, and Conspiracy on February 19, 2021.

Daegan Leithmann, 18 of Mullica, NJ was arrested and charged with Possession of CDS on February 17, 2021.

Sharte Faulkner, 39, of Atlantic City, NJ was arrested and charged with Possession of CDS on February 16, 2021.

Edil Noel, 29 of Atlantic City, NJ was arrested  and charged with Possession of CDS and Hindering on February 16, 2021.

Henry Denmead, 61, of Mullica, NJ was arrested and charged with DWI and Reckless Driving on February 14, 2021.

