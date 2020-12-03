Galloway Police Blotter

Police blotter information is supplied by local police departments and other law enforcement agencies. All persons named are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

Shontele Madison, 22 of Galloway, was arrested by Det. Dominic Fabrizio and charged with Possession of CDS, Obstruction, and Resisting Arrest on November 21.

Laquae Starks, 28 of Galloway was arrested by Ofc. Ronald Gorneau Jr., and charged with DWI on November 20.

Daniel Dickson, 20 of Margate City, was arrested by Ofc. Michael LoBosco and charged with Possession of CDS and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia on November 20.

Christopher Williams, 54 of Levittown, PA was arrested by Ofc. Nicholas Stewart and charged with DWI on November 20.

John Schwarzenbach, 54 of Egg Harbor City, NJ was arrested by Ofc. Jeremy Feliciano and charged with Possession of CDS on November 20.

Andrew Wilson, 18 of Oceanview, NJ was arrested by Ofc. Paul Dooner and charged with Burglary, Theft, Alcoholic Beverage Under Legal Age, Criminal Attempt, and Employing a Juvenile in the Commission of a Crime on November 16.