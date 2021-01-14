Galloway History

The Grand Army of the Republic, or GAR, was formed by Civil War veterans with posts in every state, even Confederate states. Pictured is the General Julius Stahel Post #62 on Philadelphia Avenue in Egg Harbor City. There were also posts in Atlantic City, Hammonton, Mays Landing and Elwood. This politically powerful group was one of the first racially integrated national organizations and promoted the right to vote for black citizens, though they failed to get federal pensions for black Civil War veterans.