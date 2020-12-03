Galloway Has A Great Outdoors for Exercise and Exploration

More than just about ever, we are experiencing bouts of cabin fever, uncertainty and anxiety. It is so very important to do everything we can for ourselves and our families to protect the health of mind and body. The pandemic of COVID-19 has challenged us to be creative and helpful in the face of adversity. It is necessary in all cases to respect yourself and one another by wearing protective masks in all interactive situations outside of your immediate “bubble”.
Here in Galloway, we have some great places to consider when you need to walk, jog, bicycle, explore, throw a Frisbee, take photographs, paint a picture, reconnect with nature, meditate, or just have time to soak up the sun, snow or even take a walk in the rain. I would like to highlight, for now, ten places where you can do some combination of these things to “recharge the batteries” of your spirit as you are hopefully able:
1. The Edwin B. Forsythe National Wildlife Refuge: Although the Visitors’ Information Center is currently closed, the refuge is open every day from sunrise to sunset (One of the great places to find a vantage point to witness both!) You can go to its website or Facebook page for full information about this major component of the refuge that Galloway is privileged to host. Don’t miss the very informative and entertaining welcome video. A variety of trails are available for hiking or jogging or to just take a short stroll. Several areas have wheelchair access for different kinds of scenery and experiences. Bicycling can take you to relatively close viewing towers, or you can drive, bike, walk or jog around the fantastic 8 mile loop (Don’t forget your binoculars!). You don’t have to be an expert to practice birdwatching, botanizing, photography or just seeing the inspiring panorama of the bays, wetlands and shore communities. Portable toilet units are available in the main parking lot, for the time being.
2. Patriot Lake/Imagination Station/Dog Park/Municipal Complex grounds: Take a stroll around Patriot Lake as well as our large Municipal Complex grounds; treat the kids to the fun stuff at Imagination Station or let your dog have some fun at the Municipal Dog Park. Most of these areas have components that are wheelchair accessible. Catch and release fishing can be done at the lake from the shores. Have a picnic lunch in the grove. There are also opportunities for basketball, volleyball, gardening, wildlife viewing and botanizing. Please don’t feed the ducks and geese! Restrooms with wheelchair accessible facilities are usually available.
3. Seaview Trails: This is a magnificent and still developing recreation area of Atlantic County property, approximately 350 acres, located across Jimmie Leeds Road from the Seaview Country Club area. The entrance can be best accessed for now at the intersection of Highland Boulevard and Seaview Avenue. Please respect the use signage and the limited parking spaces. This is primarily a place for taking a hike, a mountain bike ride or just a short stroll. The trails are not marked well, if at all yet, so it could be easy to get lost; take your cell phone and track your route. You will come to love this place for its surprising topography in some areas and the feeling of peace and quiet once you get back in there a bit. Part of this is also U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service property, so please enjoy wildlife viewing, photography, hiking, biking or jogging responsibly.
4. Glenn By The Bay/ Veterans Memorial Park: This large municipal park, set on a former homestead, pays respect to veterans in general and also to the specific ones who are memorialized in the various bricks and blocks there. The open fields invite pick up games of all sorts. A hike into the back areas and pathways will reveal hidden treasures of views out over the meadows as well as wildlife viewing and an amazing transitional botanical array. Enjoy the picnic area and children's play area and consider its summer camp program when conditions are right again. A great place to get to know. The Veterans Park area, right off Route 9, is wheelchair accessible. A portable toilet unit is usually available.
5. Scott’s Landing: This is part of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife, Forsythe Wildlife Refuge system. It is accessed nar the sign posted on the corner of Leeds Point Road and Scott’s Landing Road, just around the bend where it heads toward Oyster Creek Inn. At Scott’s Landing you can launch a boat or kayak, do some fishing or crabbing off of the dock, view wildlife, etc.
6. Pine Needle Park: Go to Egg Harbor City and head south on Route 50 a few blocks until you are back in the South Egg Harbor section of Galloway. Turn right on Jefferson Avenue and go one long block to County Boulevard and turn right again. There you will find the entrance to Pine Needle Park. It has some open space for field sports, a children's play area and a covered picnic pavilion with tables; basically a place to relax, have a meal and burn off some energy.
7. Old Port Road and Moss Mill Road: If you go to this intersection you will see a post and rail fence on the north side of the intersection with a paved path beyond. This used to be a road to Port Republic that is now just to be used for walkers, bicyclists and joggers. You can also find the trail on the east side that goes down to view the historic cranberry bogs that were formed out of Mattix Run. On the other side of the intersection is a path that leads to Pickerel Pond, also a historic bog that is great for walking, wildlife viewing and botanizing.
8. Stockton University Trails: Park only at the dirt Delaware Avenue and paved Pomona Road intersection to enter this extensive trail system. Allow plenty of time to hike, jog or mountain bike so that you may also appreciate the flora and fauna of this area. Please avoid campus buildings and facilities at this time.
9. The Historic Towne of Smithville and The Village Greene: Moss Mill Road and Route 9. Most everybody knows where this Smithville complex is; a great place to walk around, shop and eat where available and take the kids on the train or other attractions that may be open. Much of the complex is wheelchair accessible and restroom facilities are available.
10. A Smithville Community Walking Path: From Route 9 all the way to Pitney Road on Quail Hill Boulevard, there are paved walking paths, set back off of the road shoulder. This is a residential setting, so please be respectful. Be aware and careful at all road crossings. These sections of paved pathways are wheelchair accessible.
Our bordering municipalities, all 12 of them, also have great walks and recreation opportunities available, not far away. Try the great woods trail in Port Republic off Riverside Drive for hiking and mountain biking near the Mill Pond. This was designed and built mostly by Gerry Creighton, Kevin Akeret and the JORBA group (Jersey Off Road Biking Association). Absecon’s great Pitney Park offers a wonderful walking and bicycling path through all of its sports facility areas. Egg Harbor City has a wonderful guide to walks throughout its wonderfully historic and surprisingly wild municipality; I will feature that in a future article. Of course, our neighbor Brigantine has the ever-popular beach to walk or jog on even in the beautiful fall/winter/spring “off season” months, especially during these pandemic times.
Please have your face mask with you and fully on whenever you are around others, outside or inside. In all cases, either pack out your trash, preferably, or use the appropriate receptacle, if available, as a second choice. They often get overfilled or raided by animals on site. Remember, we are all in this pandemic time together and we all want it to be over. At the same time, we need to get fresh air and to exercise responsibly for strength of body and mind for the long haul!
