Free Webinar on Cannabis Tourism Potential

GALLOWAY — A panel of experts on the cannabis industry will be featured at a free online webinar targeting cannabis tourism at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 24.

The webinar, titled “Destination Cannabis: Insight for New Jersey Hospitality and Tourism: will discuss the impact of legal recreational cannabis use on resort destinations, and opportunities for New Jersey hospitality and tourism businesses. Special focus will be given to destination marketing and the intersection of cannabis with agritourism and food and beverage tourism.

Amanda Hoover, a reporter for NJ Cannabis Insider, nj.com and the Star Ledger, will serve as moderator.

Featured panelists will be:

• Rob Mejia: Adjunct faculty in Cannabis Studies at Stockton University and president of Our Community Harvest: A Cannabis Education Company.

• Brian Applegarth: California Cannabis Tourism Association.

• Cintia Morales: Co-founder and Director of Education and Outreach, Higher Ed. Hemp Tours in Austin, Texas.

• David Yusefzadeh: Massachusetts-based chef and food designer and CEO/Founder of Cloud Creamery, a cannabis ice cream company.