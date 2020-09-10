Lots of Fall flavors, lots of Fall decorations, lots of Fall savings, Lots of Fall fun for families! Welcome Fall in a different way this year and safely stroll the streets of Margate beginning Saturday, September 26 for Fun in Margate!
Just because there is no Fall Funfest in Margate does not mean there is not ANY Fall Fun in Margate! There will be classic Fall Funfest decor throughout the city of Margate, focusing on business areas. Strolling acoustic musicians, characters for kids, entertainers, and virtual contests such as a Pumpkin Photo Contest and Receipts are All the Rage. In person activities include a treasure hunt, The Pet Salon Pics with Pets with professional photos by PhotoGraphics Photography and Congo Falls Margate is open for family fun mini golf! The actual, full blown, Margate Fall Funfest By the Bay has been rescheduled to September 25th & 26th, 2021.
“Not doing Funfest this year broke our hearts, but we would not let it break the Margate spirit. We are taking the Fun from Funfest and spreading it all over town. We want everyone to welcome in the Fall safely and with a smile…even if we can’t see it behind your masks,” said Margate Business Association President Ed Berger.
Activities will engage participants with both in person and virtual programs, a little something for everyone. Retailers will hold sidewalk sales, perfect for holiday shopping. Restaurants will offer their tantalizing fare- some will offer both outdoor and indoor dining, in accordance with the Governor’s new Executive Order. Fall Fun in Margate is a great opportunity to support local small businesses while enjoying the scenery and participating in some fun events.
Fall Fun In Margate Activities:
Pumpkin Decorating Contest: Participants can purchase a softball sized pumpkin at Lucy the Elephant on September 19th and September 20th between 11am-2pm for $1.
LUCY SPECIAL just present your pumpkin purchase receipt and get a $1 discount (up to 4 people per family/group). Decorate your pumpkin, photograph it and submit to info@margatehasmore.com. Entries must be submitted by noon on Saturday, September 26. Top three winners will be announced Saturday and each will receive a prize.
Business Decorating and Pumpkin Contest: Photograph yourself with a pumpkin or decorations in front of your favorite Margate Business. Participants will send the picture to info@margatehasmore.com on Saturday. A winner will be randomly selected to receive a prize.
The Pet Salon Pics With Pets: Professional photographer Tom Briglia from PhotoGraphics Photography will be at The Pet Salon (Essex Ave.) 11am-3pm, Saturday,9/26 to take your photo with your furry family member. Pet pictures will be selected to be included in the Margate City Calendar! Fee applies and a portion will be donated to the MBA. Get a jump on your holiday pictures!
RECEIPTS ARE ALL THE RAGE: Customers take a picture of their receipt from any Margate business purchase made 9/25-9/27, send it to info@margatehasmore.com, and 3 winners will be randomly selected to receive a gift certificate from that store!
The Great Pumpkin Scavenger Hunt: The MBA Team will go around town placing plastic pumpkin’s outside of businesses. Each pumpkin will have a prize tag inside of it. The person who finds that pumpkin must bring the pumpkin tag to the business to redeem the prize.
Congo Falls Margate: Open for family fun mini golf!!! Hours are Fri. 9/25-5-10:30pm, Sat.10am-10:30pm, Sun.10am-7:30pm
Please follow social distancing requirements
For more information visit MargateHasMore.com and download the Catch the Margate Wave App.
The Margate Business Association exists to promote the economic and physical revitalization and welfare of the businesses and Bay District of Margate, including the advancement of the Margate Community through local scholarship, events to promote family activities and providing assistance to local governments and organizations situated in the City of Margate, the County of Atlantic, and the State of New Jersey. It is supported in part by a grant from New Jersey Department of State, Division of Travel & Tourism
Margate City incorporated as the borough of South Atlantic City by an Act of the New Jersey Legislature on September 7, 1885, from portions of Egg Harbor Township. Then, it was reincorporated with the name Margate City April 20, 1909. The city stretches approximately eight blocks from the Atlantic Ocean to the bay at most points in town and is roughly 2 miles long. Margate’s full-time population was estimated in 2007 at more than 8,500, less than 4,000 households and approximately 2,300 families.
