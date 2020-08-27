WILDWOOD — The Wildwood Business Improvement District (WBID) still has plenty of late summer events planned at Byrne Plaza in Downtown Wildwood!
August 25th & 27th – Final Week of $5 Yoga at 8:30 am, bring your mat
August 25th – Last Free Tuesday Movie in the Plaza featuring Secret Life of Pets 2 at 8 pm
August 26 & 28th – Final Week of $10 Boot Camp with Dion at 8:30 am
August 27th – Thursday Night Music in the Plaza featuring THE CHATTERBAND at 7:30 pm
August 29th – Downtown Wildwood Farmers Market hosts over 35 vendors every Saturday through September from 8 am until 12:30 pm
September 3rd – Last Thursday Night Music in the Plaza featuring STELLAR MOJO at 7:30 pm
September 4th – Downtown Wildwood Sip Shop & Stroll ART SHOW featuring Wine Tasting and bottle sales, Artists displaying and selling their creations and live music from 6 to 9 pm
September 5th - Downtown Wildwood Farmers Market hosts over 35 vendors every Saturday through September from 8 am until 12:30 pm
September 11th – Solemn 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony in Byrne Plaza at 1 pm includes speakers, “Ringing of the Bell” and “Presenting of the Colors”
September 12th, 19th & 26th - Downtown Wildwood Farmers Market hosts over 35 vendors every Saturday, from 8 am until 12:30 pm
WBID invites you to come to Byrne Plaza at 3400 Pacific Avenue in Downtown Wildwood and enjoy our events! While you’re here, be sure to visit the Downtown Wildwood shops, bars and restaurants that make the Byrne Plaza events possible!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.