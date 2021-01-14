Elise Rohana, APN-C at Cape Regional Physicians Associates receives American Association of Nurse Practitioners® New Jersey State Award for Nurse Practitioner Excellence

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE – Elise Rohana, APN-C has been named the recipient of the 2021 American Association of Nurse Practitioners® New Jersey State Award for Nurse Practitioner Excellence. This prestigious award is given annually to a dedicated nurse practitioner (NP) and NP advocate in each state.
Elise joined Cape Regional Physicians Associates Rio Grande office in 2012, and she has over 40 years of direct patient care experience includes all levels of Family Medicine including pediatric to geriatric care. Her clinical experience includes serving as Director of Nursing at Crest Haven Rehab/Long Term Center, Victoria Manor Rehab and Long Term Center, staff nurse at Cape Regional Medical Center, Director of Professional Services for Home Care with Holy Redeemer as well as a private practice Advance Practice Nurse in North Cape May for 22 years.
Elise received her Bachelors of Science in Nursing, Masters of Nursing Science Administration, and post-Master’s certificate as a Family Nurse Practitioner from Widener University. She is Board-Certified in Advance Practice Nursing.
The State Award for NP Excellence, founded in 1991, recognizes an NP in each state who demonstrates excellence in practice. In 1993, the State Award for NP Advocate Excellence was added to recognize the efforts of individuals who have made a significant contribution toward increasing awareness and recognition of the NP role. Recipients will be honored at an awards ceremony and reception held during the 2021 AANP National Conference, June 15-20, in Anaheim, CA.
The American Association of Nurse Practitioners, the largest national professional membership organization for nurse practitioners (NPs) of all specialties, represents the interests of more than 290,000 licensed NPs practicing in the U. S. As The Voice of the Nurse Practitioner®, AANP provides legislative leadership at the local, state and national levels, advancing health policy; promoting excellence in practice, education and research; and establishing standards that best serve NP patients and other health care consumers. To locate a nurse practitioner, go to npfinder.com. For more information about NPs, visit aanp.org.
