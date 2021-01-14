Elise Rohana, APN-C at Cape Regional Physicians Associates receives American Association of Nurse Practitioners® New Jersey State Award for Nurse Practitioner Excellence

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE – Elise Rohana, APN-C has been named the recipient of the 2021 American Association of Nurse Practitioners® New Jersey State Award for Nurse Practitioner Excellence. This prestigious award is given annually to a dedicated nurse practitioner (NP) and NP advocate in each state.

Elise joined Cape Regional Physicians Associates Rio Grande office in 2012, and she has over 40 years of direct patient care experience includes all levels of Family Medicine including pediatric to geriatric care. Her clinical experience includes serving as Director of Nursing at Crest Haven Rehab/Long Term Center, Victoria Manor Rehab and Long Term Center, staff nurse at Cape Regional Medical Center, Director of Professional Services for Home Care with Holy Redeemer as well as a private practice Advance Practice Nurse in North Cape May for 22 years.

Elise received her Bachelors of Science in Nursing, Masters of Nursing Science Administration, and post-Master’s certificate as a Family Nurse Practitioner from Widener University. She is Board-Certified in Advance Practice Nursing.