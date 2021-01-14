EHTPAL of Atlantic County offers 20 days of free childcare

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP – The Egg Harbor Township Police Activities League, which is transitioning to the Police Activities League of Atlantic County, has partnered with the Rutgers Childcare Network to provide MUCH needed FREE childcare assistance (for 20 days), to residents of South Jersey who qualify. The 501c3 organization offers a sprawling 100-acre campus which has multiple indoor& outdoor facilities and offers child care assistance on a part time or full-time basis. Through the help of this partnership, the EHTPAL of Atlantic County is proud to be the only organization to offer this FREE service for your first 20 days. All eligibility requirements are listed at EHTPAL.org and Covid-19 prevention measures are strictly enforced.
“We know times are tough right now and the Police Activities League recognizes that 20 days of free childcare can help get some families where they need to be financially in order to move forward. After 31 years in the community, we’ve seen our share of ups and downs too. If we can pass along assistance to our parents and teachers, we are happy to do so”, stated the organization’s Executive Director, Ret. Captain Hector Tavarez.
The 20 Days of FREE childcare can be used towards tuition costs associated with Little Pal’s Preschool or their newest program, “Out of School'' learning, which targets elementary school age children who are in a limited in-person school schedule or in school virtually. The program, as part of “Buddy’s Adventure Camp'' also includes virtual “buddies'' to help with homework. Because like their motto reads, “Every Kid Needs a Pal.”
The Police Activities League of Atlantic County is a one of a kind organization that offers various educational and athletic opportunities for kids of all ages, fostering creativity and encouraging positive relations between police, youth and the community. The programs include but are not limited to:
Little PAL’s Preschool, serving infants to 5 years old with before and after care for grades K-4th. We accept Rutgers’s Southern Regional Child Care Resource.
Ready to Ride OHV Park, a 35 acre facility, home to our home office, 8 miles of dirt bike, ATV and go-kart trails, nature trails, SHOP with a Cop, Big PAL’s before and after care for grades 5th- 8th, STEM workshops, our world ranked competitive robotics’ teams known as the ENFORCERS, laser tag, VR and video game room, and our series of summers camps that include your traditional camp, STEM, Farm and Extreme Trips and Activities Camps.
Buddy's Farm, horse sanctuary and community farm, a 60 acre working farm with horses, goats, chickens ducks and community garden. The farm is home to our Summer Camp on the Farm.
Buddy's Adventure Zone the STEM and Camp building is complete. 14,000 square feet of new space will provide the much needed expansion room for our world caliber Seaperch and First Tech Challenge teams, as well as our year around STEM classes.
OUR LOCATIONS:
● Little PAL’s Preschool — 2594 Tilton Road, Egg Harbor Township
● Buddy's Adventure Zone- 2542 Ridge Ave, Egg Harbor Township
● Ready to Ride (Main Office) — 2590 Ridge Ave, Egg Harbor Township
● Horse Sanctuary and Community Farm — 220 Leap St, Egg Harbor Township
● EHTPAL Summer Camp - 2590 Ridge Ave, Egg Harbor Township
● EHTPAL Summer Camp @ Galloway - 636 S New York Rd, Galloway
About EHT PAL: An Award-winning youth organization with services for infants to 17 yrs old including preschool, before and after care, summer camp, STEM workshops, motorcycle and ATV trails, laser tag and a world caliber robotics team. Go to EHTPAL.org for more info.