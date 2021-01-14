EHTPAL of Atlantic County offers 20 days of free childcare

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP – The Egg Harbor Township Police Activities League, which is transitioning to the Police Activities League of Atlantic County, has partnered with the Rutgers Childcare Network to provide MUCH needed FREE childcare assistance (for 20 days), to residents of South Jersey who qualify. The 501c3 organization offers a sprawling 100-acre campus which has multiple indoor& outdoor facilities and offers child care assistance on a part time or full-time basis. Through the help of this partnership, the EHTPAL of Atlantic County is proud to be the only organization to offer this FREE service for your first 20 days. All eligibility requirements are listed at EHTPAL.org and Covid-19 prevention measures are strictly enforced.

“We know times are tough right now and the Police Activities League recognizes that 20 days of free childcare can help get some families where they need to be financially in order to move forward. After 31 years in the community, we’ve seen our share of ups and downs too. If we can pass along assistance to our parents and teachers, we are happy to do so”, stated the organization’s Executive Director, Ret. Captain Hector Tavarez.