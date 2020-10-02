EHT Traffic Advisories – Week of October 5

For work by the New Jersey Turnpike Authority

Mill Road

On Monday, October 5, the eastbound lane of Mill Road in Egg Harbor Township, between Fire Road and Old Zion Road, will be shut down to traffic with a detour in place, 7 AM – 4 PM, weather permitting. Motorists are advised to follow the posted detour or seek an alternate route.

Old Zion Road

On Monday, October 5 through Wednesday, October 7, an alternating traffic pattern will be in effect on Old Zion Road in Egg Harbor Township, between Zion Road and Mill Road, 7 AM – 5 PM, weather permitting. Motorists may experience delays and should duly plan travel time or seek an alternate route.

Ocean Heights Avenue

On Wednesday, October 7 through Friday, October 9, an alternating traffic pattern will be in effect on Ocean Heights Avenue in Egg Harbor Township, between Steelmanville Road and Blackman Road in the vicinity of the Garden State Parkway bridges, 7 AM – 5 PM on Wednesday and Thursday, and 7 AM to 3 PM on Friday, weather permitting. Motorists may experience delays and should duly plan travel time or seek an alternate route.

For a complete list of traffic advisories on or impacting county roadways, please visit www.aclink.org.